SATC Revival: What Sarah Jessica Parker Had to Say About Kim Cattrall's Absence

Getty

SJP reacts to one fan saying Sarah "disliked" Cattrall and another who said they'd be missing Samantha.

"Sex and the City" is coming back to HBO Max -- but not all four of the show's core cast members will be returning as well.

On Sunday, the streamer confirmed a revival series titled "And Just Like That ..." would start filming this spring with Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda. Noticeably (and not surprisingly) absent from the announcement: Kim Cattrall and her character, Samantha Jones.

The show will follow the trio as they "navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s" and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

Cattrall made it known a while back that she had no interest of ever returning to the series and has been quite vocal with her issues with Parker. She also said she'd be fine with "another actress" taking over the part, a route it does not appear HBO will be taking with the revival.

On Sunday, Parker responded to a few fans who brought up Cattrall and Samantha, after posting the new show's announcement video to Instagram. One follower said SJP "disliked" Cattrall, which Parker denied.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would," she wrote. "Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

When another follower noted they would "miss Kim/Samantha," Parker added, "We will too. We love her so." To another fan who said they'd miss the character, she responded, "She will always be there. And we are so excited."

She even shot down a recasting suggestion from someone saying Jennifer Coolidge should take over the role, saying, "We have some new stories to tell. We are excited."

Over on Twitter, a New York Times writer tweeted out a news post about the revival and added, "please respond below with your suggested plotline that explains Samantha's absence."

Parker jumped into the replies to joke about taking notes, writing, "Pen and paper at ready." After reading some of the other replies and suggestions from fans, she said they were "Exceeding all expectations" and she was "summoning discipline" to keep from writing "hot/cold" on people's ideas.