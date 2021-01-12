Chuck Norris Way Too Handsome to Be 'Look-alike' Pictured at Capitol Riots, Says Rep

Instagram

"This is not Chuck Norris and is a wannabe look-alike although Chuck is much more handsome," a rep confirmed.

No, Chuck Norris did not storm the US Capitol last Wednesday.

A photo circulating on social media this week purported to show the martial arts legend posing with a Trump supporter for a selfie ahead of the insurrection.

"Chuck Norris" Matthew Bledsoe reportedly claimed in his caption.

Wait, so are we just not going to mention the fact that Chuck Norris was at the MAGA insurrection? pic.twitter.com/aIukJpoCmF — DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) January 12, 2021 @NunesDrag

Not so, says his rep.

"Chuck remains on his range in Texas where he has been with his family."

While the "Walker, Texas Ranger" star is a longtime Republican and previously endorsed Trump in 2016, he remained quiet during the last election.

Debate had raged all Tuesday morning as to whether or not the now 80-year-old had indeed joined the mob en route to the Capitol buildings.

Some pointed out that the man in the photo looked much younger than 80... that is if you believe Chuck Norris ages like a normal human mortal.