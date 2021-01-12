Netflix Reveals To All the Boys and Kissing Booth Franchises to End in 2021, Announces 71-Film Slate

Netflix

The streaming service will release at least one new film a week throughout the year.

Netflix's romantic comedy franchises "The Kissing Booth" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" are officially coming to an end.

While releasing their impressive 71-film slate on Tuesday, Netflix confirmed the popular YA rom-com movie franchises will each be concluding with a third and final film, which will be released in 2021.

Following the events of the second film, "The Kissing Booth 3" will see Elle Evans (Joey King), who, in the summer before college, must decide if she will attend Harvard, where her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), attends or join her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) at UC Berkeley.

Meanwhile, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever, Lara Jean" will follow Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she prepares for her life beyond high school. However, after she goes on two life-changing trips, Lara will find herself reimagining what her life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.

To coincide with the announcement of their 2021 film slate, Netflix also dropped a star-filled preview, teasing some of the flicks that will be coming to the small screen throughout the year.

At one point during the clip, Joey King appeared on the screen, telling viewers: "I loved seeing an incredible story come to an end," before Lana Condor jumped in, saying, "Hey, that's what I was going to say!"

Noah Centineo then chimed in. "Whoa, whoa! We're not gonna give away the ending now, are we?" he asked, to which King and Condor replied, "Definitely not!"

While Netflix has yet to officially announce the release dates for the two films, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean" will reportedly come out next month.

The third and final installments of the rom-com trilogies are among a whopping 71 Netflix original movies -- which include a wide range of genres -- that will be released on the streaming giant this year, with at least one new film dropping every week.

Check out Netflix's 2021 movie slate, below.

ACTION

Army of the Dead

Awake

Kate

Outside the Wire (January 15)

Red Notice

Sweet Girl

HORROR

Fear Street Trilogy

No One Gets Out Alive

There's Someone Inside Your House

Things Heard and Seen

THRILLER

Blood Red Sky

Beckett

Escape from Spiderhead

Intrusion

Munich

O2

Night Teeth

The Swarm

The Woman in the Window

SCI-FI

Stowaway

ROMANCE

A Castle For Christmas

Fuimos Canciones

Kissing Booth 3

Love Hard

The Last Letter from Your Lover

The Princess Switch 3

To All The Boys: Always and Forever

Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com

DRAMA

Beauty

Blonde

Bombay Rose

Bruised

Concrete Cowboy

Fever Dream

Malcolm & Marie (February 5)

Monster

Penguin Bloom (January 27)

Pieces of a Woman (January 7)

The Dig (January 29)

The Guilty

The Hand of God

The Power of the Dog

The Starling

The White Tiger (January 22)

Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film

Unt. Graham King

WESTERN

The Harder They Fall

COMEDY

8 Rue de l'Humanité

Afterlife of the Party

Bad Trip

Don't Look Up

Double Dad

I Care A Lot (February 19)

Moxie (March 3)

The Last Mercenary

Thunder Force

FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

A Boy Called Christmas

A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep

Back to the Outback

Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)

Nightbooks

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Robin Robin

Skater Girl

The Loud House Movie

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Wish Dragon

YES DAY (March 12)

MUSICAL

A Week Away

tick, tick...BOOM