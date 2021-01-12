Netflix Reveals To All the Boys and Kissing Booth Franchises to End in 2021, Announces 71-Film Slate

The streaming service will release at least one new film a week throughout the year.
Netflix's romantic comedy franchises "The Kissing Booth" and "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" are officially coming to an end.
While releasing their impressive 71-film slate on Tuesday, Netflix confirmed the popular YA rom-com movie franchises will each be concluding with a third and final film, which will be released in 2021.
Following the events of the second film, "The Kissing Booth 3" will see Elle Evans (Joey King), who, in the summer before college, must decide if she will attend Harvard, where her boyfriend Noah (Jacob Elordi), attends or join her best friend Lee (Joel Courtney) at UC Berkeley.
Meanwhile, "To All the Boys I've Loved Before: Always and Forever, Lara Jean" will follow Lara Jean (Lana Condor) as she prepares for her life beyond high school. However, after she goes on two life-changing trips, Lara will find herself reimagining what her life with her family, friends and Peter (Noah Centineo) will look like after graduation.
To coincide with the announcement of their 2021 film slate, Netflix also dropped a star-filled preview, teasing some of the flicks that will be coming to the small screen throughout the year.
At one point during the clip, Joey King appeared on the screen, telling viewers: "I loved seeing an incredible story come to an end," before Lana Condor jumped in, saying, "Hey, that's what I was going to say!"
Noah Centineo then chimed in. "Whoa, whoa! We're not gonna give away the ending now, are we?" he asked, to which King and Condor replied, "Definitely not!"
While Netflix has yet to officially announce the release dates for the two films, "To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean" will reportedly come out next month.
The third and final installments of the rom-com trilogies are among a whopping 71 Netflix original movies -- which include a wide range of genres -- that will be released on the streaming giant this year, with at least one new film dropping every week.
Some of Netflix's highly-anticipated 2021 releases include the Western "The Harder They Fall" starring Regina King, Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors; Zack Snyder's zombie flick "Army of the Dead, Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "Tick...tick...Boom"; the boxing drama "Bruised," which marks Halle Berry's directorial debut; and "Red Notice," the comedy-thriller starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Ryan Reynolds.
In addition, the streaming giant will be releasing Adam McKay's "Don't Look Up" in 2021, a film that stars a giant A-list ensemble, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.
Check out Netflix's 2021 movie slate, below.
ACTION
Army of the Dead
Awake
Kate
Outside the Wire (January 15)
Red Notice
Sweet Girl
HORROR
Fear Street Trilogy
No One Gets Out Alive
There's Someone Inside Your House
Things Heard and Seen
THRILLER
Blood Red Sky
Beckett
Escape from Spiderhead
Intrusion
Munich
O2
Night Teeth
The Swarm
The Woman in the Window
SCI-FI
Stowaway
ROMANCE
A Castle For Christmas
Fuimos Canciones
Kissing Booth 3
Love Hard
The Last Letter from Your Lover
The Princess Switch 3
To All The Boys: Always and Forever
Untitled Alicia Keys Rom-Com
DRAMA
Beauty
Blonde
Bombay Rose
Bruised
Concrete Cowboy
Fever Dream
Malcolm & Marie (February 5)
Monster
Penguin Bloom (January 27)
Pieces of a Woman (January 7)
The Dig (January 29)
The Guilty
The Hand of God
The Power of the Dog
The Starling
The White Tiger (January 22)
Unt. Alexandre Moratto Film
Unt. Graham King
WESTERN
The Harder They Fall
COMEDY
8 Rue de l'Humanité
Afterlife of the Party
Bad Trip
Don't Look Up
Double Dad
I Care A Lot (February 19)
Moxie (March 3)
The Last Mercenary
Thunder Force
FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY
A Boy Called Christmas
A Winter’s Tale from Shaun the Sheep
Back to the Outback
Finding ‘Ohana (January 29)
Nightbooks
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Robin Robin
Skater Girl
The Loud House Movie
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans
Wish Dragon
YES DAY (March 12)
MUSICAL
A Week Away
tick, tick...BOOM