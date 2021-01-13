Celebrities React to Trump's Historic Second Impeachment

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Twice."

It's official: Donald Trump is the greatest President in US history.... at getting impeached.

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 in favor — including ten Republicans — making him the first ever POTUS to be impeached twice.

Reaction among celebrity Twitter was as swift as it was brutal.

Hot Videos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.