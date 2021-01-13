Celebrities React to Trump's Historic Second Impeachment

"Twice."
It's official: Donald Trump is the greatest President in US history.... at getting impeached.
On Wednesday, the House of Representatives voted 232-197 in favor — including ten Republicans — making him the first ever POTUS to be impeached twice.
Reaction among celebrity Twitter was as swift as it was brutal.
I didn’t even know you could be impeached twice. I thought it was like dying— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 13, 2021 @chrissyteigen
This is the "gritty reboot" impeachment.— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 13, 2021 @pattonoswalt
When one impeachment won't suffice,— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 13, 2021 @HamillHimself
Damn his new crimes- impeach him twice!#DarnOldDonald pic.twitter.com/LVDfyAopai
IMPEACHED AGAIN!— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) January 13, 2021 @BetteMidler
What an exhausting, sickening, distracting waste of 4 years.— billy eichner (@billyeichner) January 13, 2021 @billyeichner
Happy Birthday @OfficialJLD! I hope you like the gift I got you from the House. ❤️🍸 2X— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 13, 2021 @iamwandasykes
Fuck it. Let’s go for three.— Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 13, 2021 @michaelianblack
Congrats to Trump on finally getting more votes than a Clinton— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 13, 2021 @FullFrontalSamB
I hope the sequel has a better ending than the first one. #Impeachment2— Jodie Sweetin (@JodieSweetin) January 13, 2021 @JodieSweetin
Mood when the President is being impeached AGAIN: pic.twitter.com/GMdylpbv7d— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) January 13, 2021 @PadmaLakshmi
Trump has, in fact, been impeached, two more times than he has ever won the popular vote in any election.— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 13, 2021 @JamesGunn
Impeached. Again. Bi-partisan.— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 13, 2021 @jfreewright
Twice.— Anthony Rapp Voted for Biden Black Lives Matter (@albinokid) January 13, 2021 @albinokid
Impeached twice!!! Jb— John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) January 13, 2021 @JohnBarrowman
Finally, the @gop begins to break the Mummy’s Curse https://t.co/hUDkrAM3CM— Denis O'Hare (@denisohare) January 13, 2021 @denisohare
Thank you @RepSpeier, and all of your colleagues who likewise voted for accountability. It matters. Democracy is worth it. Our republic is worth it. https://t.co/WV8VPmih39— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 13, 2021 @SophiaBush
2X— Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) January 13, 2021 @michaeljkellyjr
IMPEACHED TWICE!— Kirk Acevedo🇺🇸 (@kirkacevedo) January 13, 2021 @kirkacevedo
Donald J. Trump has finally made history. It only took 231 years and 275 days.
But he did it...
Donald Trump is the first President in the history of the United States to be impeached twice.
CONGRATULATIONS DONALD!
PASS IT ON.#ImpeachmentDay#KidVicious🇺🇸
And 197 reps chanting #HailHydra https://t.co/qxB26GM37H— Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) January 13, 2021 @clarkgregg
Only the truth and nothing but the truth can squash the Big Lie @RefuseFascism— ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 13, 2021 @RoArquette