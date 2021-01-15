Briana DeJesus' Secret Brother Reveal Threatens to Tear Family Apart (Exclusive)

MTV

Her mother says she was only trying to protect her daughter.

"Teen Mom 2" star Briana DeJesus has been through a lot on camera already -- but all that is nothing compared to what's revealed in the upcoming MTV special, "Teen Mom 2: Briana's Family Secret."

While filming the last season of the reality series, DeJesus discovered she had a secret, teenage brother she never knew about before.

She first learned about her younger sibling in 2020, after posting a photo of her parents on social media. She told InTouch at the time that she got a reply from someone writing, "My father has a son and he's your brother" -- with Briana later confirming she did in fact have a sibling on her dad's side.

In this exclusive sneak peek at the special, Briana first praises both her mother Roxanne and sister Brittany, before revealing how the secret nearly tore them apart.

"Like all families, we have our secrets. One of those secrets came out five years ago and shook us up," she explains, referring to the sisters previously learning they have different fathers. "Then this year while filming 'Teen Mom 2,' an even bigger secret just came out."

"It wasn't hiding, it was trying to protect you, there's a difference," Roxanne says in the clip, before Briana says the secret "threatened our family's close bond."

Though the sneak peek doesn't show Briana's secret sibling in the preview, a second clip shared by DeJesus online shows her reacting to a message reading, "You have a brother." An MTV description for the series also says that when she "finds out she has a secret teenage brother her world is turned upside down."

"In this Teen Mom 2 special, Briana discovers her brother and then must deal with the emotional ramifications that affect her once close-knit family," reads a release. "Will Briana be able to create a bond with her brother or will her family implode in the process?"

On Instagram, Briana wrote that "this was and still is a sensitive matter to everyone but I'm glad things came to light. I love you mom, I love you Brittany, I love you dad and I love my brother and his family!"