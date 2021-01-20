Hollywood Celebrates as Donald Trump Leaves White House for the Very Last Time

Getty

He's outta there!

After four long years, many celebrities on social media breathed a big sigh of relief on Wednesday morning as Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump left the White House for the very last time.

Ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, the two hopped aboard Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews to head to Mar-a-Lago -- with Trump making his final speech as president before 46 takes office.

"I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better," Trump said as he said farewell, never mentioning Biden by name. "I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they'll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular."

"And again, we put it in a position like it's never been before despite the worst plague to hit since I guess you'd say 1917, over 100 years ago," he added. "Just a goodbye. We love you. We will be back in some form."

"Have a good life. We will see you soon," he concluded as The Village People's "YMCA" -- a song the band has continually asked Trump to STOP playing -- began to play one last time. It was followed up by "My Way" from Frank Sinatra, who daughter Nancy Sinatra said "loathed" Trump.

Here's how celebrities and other notable figures who have been very vocal with their criticisms of Trump over the last four years reacted to his final moments as POTUS.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) January 20, 2021 @UzoAduba

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021 @GretaThunberg

This is incoherent - just get on the plane and let us all leave this nightmare behind us! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

"Have a good life" followed by the Village People's "YMCA" is how this ends?!



Was this all a fever dream?! — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 20, 2021 @MeghanMcCain

hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021 @chrissyteigen

We are going to be okay. From the wreckage there will be renewal, from the wounds will grow compassion and character, from the division will come clarity, from the despair will come wisdom, from the loss will come community. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 20, 2021 @MarkRuffalo

Don, you're fired.

Don't let the door hit ya where the good Lord split ya on your way out. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 20, 2021 @StephenKing

Watching Trump leave this morning, I did have one regret: I really wanted to see him dragged out by the Secret Service. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 20, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

That was some weird ass shit. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) January 20, 2021 @jvn

Right now you have millions of people holding their breath. When that sigh of relief comes out, it will be audible around the world.



Kids at home: this kind of sore loser send off is how you DON'T do it. Civility is key to civilization – it's not optional. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/I8tzGa2oGo — Van Jones (@VanJones68) January 20, 2021 @VanJones68

Trump leaves a country in ruins — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 20, 2021 @johncusack

.@jaketapper just said it was a speech of puffery. Adding that there’s no need to grade on a curve anymore and it was an embarrassment.



I’m with Jake. All that pomp and circumstance for that?! #BoyBye — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 20, 2021 @YNB

If you need me today I’ll be over here like.. pic.twitter.com/EToRuSJM0a 😍🥳🙌🏼 — Jeannie Mai (@jeanniemai) January 20, 2021 @jeanniemai

Joe Biden and Dr. Biden waited 20 minutes for Trump to finish his ceremony .. they let him have his moment.. that is class.. The reality show is over... — Loni Love (@LoniLove) January 20, 2021 @LoniLove

DING DONG THE WITCH IS...GONE — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) January 20, 2021 @EllenBarkin

OMG the playlist. Frank Sinatra is turning over in his grave. — Carole Radziwill (@CaroleRadziwill) January 20, 2021 @CaroleRadziwill