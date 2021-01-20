The Most Viral Moments of Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

Getty

From Kamala Harris making history to J.Lo sneaking "Let's Get Loud" into her performance, here's what had everyone talking.

After four years of Donald Trump's presidency, he's outta here -- and President Joe Biden has arrived.

His inauguration went down today in the U.S. Capitol, where Biden stepped into his role as the 46th President of the United States. Joining him, while making history of her own, was Vice President Kamala Harris -- the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to hold the position.

The Twitter trends started rolling in as soon as the arrivals did -- as Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton all got people talking over what they wore to the event.

Harris donned a purple look from Christopher John Rogers -- with purple being considered a sign of bipartisanship between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red). Obama stunned in a more raspberry look, wearing a coat and belt from Sergio Hedson -- while Hillary also wore purple, just as she did during her 2016 concession speech.

History being made. All the leading women in purple - Hillary, Michelle, and Kamala. Symbolising bipartisanship and unity. pic.twitter.com/R3gd11YEjO — Prof Sarah Churchwell, PhD (@sarahchurchwell) January 20, 2021 @sarahchurchwell

A powerful moment between Barack and Michelle Obama and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fHSGiDRMG2 — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 20, 2021 @emilylongeretta

Dear Little Black Girl



You can do anything and be anything. 💫



Thank you @kamalaharris My Vice President of the United States of America is a BLACK WOMAN. 👑 https://t.co/k1Ipw3zibz — Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) January 20, 2021 @NiecyNash

I've been in here crying all morning and all Michelle Obama did was get her hair done and walk in and that was enough for me! #InaugurationDay — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 20, 2021 @TheKalenAllen

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bIyweF3dz4 — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 20, 2021 @camillard

It’s the Kamala Harris Michelle Obama #Inauguration fist bump for me!✊🏾pic.twitter.com/9h2kW1odYY — It’s Madam Vice President Harris to YOU in today! (@flywithkamala) January 20, 2021 @flywithkamala

SHE WALKED IN LIKE SHE OWNED THE PLACE ! GO HEAD MISS MICHELLE pic.twitter.com/St55gokctA — ✿ ari ⁷ ☻ ✜ (@Y2KOOBI) January 20, 2021 @Y2KOOBI

Hillary Clinton is wearing purple to the #Inauguration2021, an homage to the pantsuit she wore four years ago when she conceded graciously and called for unity. pic.twitter.com/irH08FsVtv — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 20, 2021 @RaminSetoodeh

Kamala Harris is wearing purple



Hillary Clinton said the purple suit she wore when giving her concession speech was the suit she planned to wear to her first trip to Washington as president-elect in a show of bipartisanship and unity #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/DQrbMtRj6r — Lawson (@lawsonmillerlm) January 20, 2021 @lawsonmillerlm

Hillary: I’m gonna do it. I’m finally going to give my speech

Bill: Hillary don’t - pic.twitter.com/wx6KNErAUl — Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2021 @AdamJSmithGA

Another fashion moment that went viral: the husband of Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, Nikolas Ajagu, wearing a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1s to the inauguration.

We got a pair of Dior 1s at the inauguration! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8y31C9c393 — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 20, 2021 @ComplexSneakers

The mystery man wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s is Nikolas Ajagu, husband of Meena Harris, Kamala's niece. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kuyn20Mr2z — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021 @JeffEisenband

Following a few opening remarks, Lady Gaga took to the podium to sing the National Anthem -- delivering it with just as much power as one would expect from the consummate performer. She wore a custom Schiaparelli couture look, with a giant dove pin attached to her chest and her hair done up in a braid.

"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," she said before the performance. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she added. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

The Star Spangled Banner is a difficult song. It was sung flawlessly by Lady Gaga. With power and grace. Channeling the moment in all its power. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2021 @DanRather

Lady Gaga performs the national anthem at the 59th Presidential Inauguration: pic.twitter.com/SoJNB7Kbzm — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 20, 2021 @YahooFinance

Lady Gaga just gave Best Ever Rendition of our national anthem. Best ever! — Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) January 20, 2021 @HardballChris

Lady Gaga... holy shit !!! ❤️🤍💙 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2021 @BillyBaldwin

When Lady Gaga turned to the flag, I was done in. — Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 20, 2021 @CapehartJ

Nice rendition of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga. No one knelt. We won’t be seeing much of that anymore during a Democrat administration. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 20, 2021 @BillOReilly

Umm I would NOT want to follow @ladygaga yikes Jlo — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 20, 2021 @Diane_Warren

Harris was then sworn in as Vice President by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an emotional and historic moment for all of those watching at home.

In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021 @Oprah

Vice President @KamalaHarris, my warmest congratulations! I look forward working with you and the new administration. Finland wants to strenghten our good relations and cooperation even further. Climate, equality and human rights need strong voices. — Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) January 20, 2021 @MarinSanna

Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021 @narendramodi

Watching Sotomayor administer the oath to Harris undid me. Do you know how rare it is to see women, and women alone, portrayed as patriots, as leaders, as shapers of America's history for as long as America existed. The Bechdel test of democracy and we finally effing passed. — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) January 20, 2021 @MonicaHesse

Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor have earned our admiration and shown us that in America, anything is possible. We are not there yet, but we continue to move toward a more perfect union. pic.twitter.com/18kGx9H4H4 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 20, 2021 @BarbMcQuade

Jennifer Lopez was up next, as she hit the stage to sing "America the Beautiful" and "This Land Is My Land" in an all-white Chanel pantsuit and matching coat.

After reciting two lines of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and exclaiming "Justice for All" in Spanish, she snuck a "Let's Get Loud" reference into the end of her performance.

J-Lo just sent that poor teleprompter guy into cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/OfJecEUIzk — Jared Culpepper Live from Quarantine (@jaredallas) January 20, 2021 @jaredallas

“@JLo really just spoke Spanish at the inauguration 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😭😭😭 — Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) January 20, 2021 @franciaraisa

jlo really said LET'S GET LOUD STREAM HUSTLERS ON ITUNES — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2021 @davidmackau

JLo singing LETS GET LOUD??? At a 2021 presidential inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/nUsFePZkpr — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 20, 2021 @harrisonjbrock

DID JLO JUST END "This Land is Your Land" BY SCRELTING "Let's get loud?!" MA'AM!!! — R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 20, 2021 @oureric

JLo screaming “justicia para todos” has me a little messy over here after five years of anti Latinx hatred — Frisco Uplink (@_danilo) January 20, 2021 @_danilo

The way thousands of Trump supporters just burst a blood vessel when Jennifer Lopez spoke Spanish pic.twitter.com/uTk8cJP3rs — Dylan @ Wear A Mask + BLM (@GamerDylan121) January 20, 2021 @GamerDylan121

With Dr. Jill Biden by his side, Joe Biden then took his oath of office, administered by Justice Roberts. After that, Amy Klobuchar officially introduced Biden as 46th President of the United States for the first time, to a standing ovation.

He gave a speech saying "the will of the people has been heard," adding, "we've learned again democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and democracy has prevailed."

"As we look ahead, restless, bold, optimistic and set our sights on a nation we know we can be and we must be, I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today," he continued. "I know the resilience of our constitution and the strength of our nation."

"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us," he added. "We the people who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation, we're good people and over the centuries with storm and strife, peace and war, we've come so far, but we still have far to go."

Saying there was much to repair, restore, heal and gain, Biden said there's never been a "more challenging or difficult" time than the one we're in now, thanks to Covid, racial injustice and a surge in domestic terrorism and white supremacy. He was hopeful, however, for change and unity and once again pledged to be president for "all Americans" -- even those who did not support him.

I just can’t say it enough. Thank god for Joe Biden. Thank god. He was needed for this very speech. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021 @Timodc

One thing about Joe Biden, he’s going to give you A SPEECH!#InaugurationDay — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 20, 2021 @TheJessieWoo

Joe Biden is a plain speaking man & this speech seems true to his heart and character: it’s decent, generous, hopeful, down to earth. I’m shaken — what a relief to hear a president get up there & be truthful with us. I’ve been so desperate for honesty and facts and calm decency. — Joe Hill (@joe_hill) January 20, 2021 @joe_hill

This is a great speech, the best I've ever heard Biden. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 20, 2021 @piersmorgan

Biden delivering a classic Biden speech. We can work hard enough, we can work together and there is nothing we can’t do. He believes that and we must as a nation get behind him — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 20, 2021 @joelockhart

Biden is not messing around in this speech.



♥️ — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 20, 2021 @MollyMcKew

Garth Brooks followed Biden's speech, giving an a cappella performance of "Amazing Grace" and asking those watching the inauguration in person and at home to sing along.

garth brooks: everyone sing along! 😃

everyone at the inauguration and at home: pic.twitter.com/ZULNY3gYwy — (smash cast version) (@sisihly) January 20, 2021 @sisihly

You can go ahead and inject Garth Brooks singing acapella "Amazing Grace" and asking us to sing with him directly into my veins. — Erin Hicks Moon (@erinhmoon) January 20, 2021 @erinhmoon

OMG #GarthBrooks CRUSHED IT. Everyone in my house singing along, and of course @RayaYarbrough doing a perfect harmony. What a cathartic rush of relief and joy. 🥺😭❤️ — Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) January 20, 2021 @bearmccreary

Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks. . .Biden is really trying to cover his bases. — Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) January 20, 2021 @thatonequeen

When Garth Brooks asks you to sing along. pic.twitter.com/gkfRYpWFt3 — Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) January 20, 2021 @KeatonPatti

Among the last to speak at the event was 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate and youngest person in history to read a poem at an inauguration. Her powerful and emotional speech was followed by a reading from Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware -- a longtime friend of the Biden family.

‘There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it.’ - Amanda Gorman



Heard. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2021 @jfreewright

Amanda Gorman is slaying. And is this the first time we’ve seen braids on the inaugural stage? How beautiful it is. — Mara Gay (@MaraGay) January 20, 2021 @MaraGay

Amanda Gorman. That’s it. That’s the tweet. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021 @ProjectLincoln

It should go without saying that Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is ... pic.twitter.com/2CcF9hPSHC — Amar Kelkar MD (@amarkelkar) January 20, 2021 @amarkelkar

Ok...Gaga, JLo and Chris Gaines had me worried...but they saved the best for last. This is the WHOLE show. Amanda Gorman spoke to my heart. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/F9GZ56Yq6h — Brendan Penn (@MrPenn31) January 20, 2021 @MrPenn31