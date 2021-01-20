The Most Viral Moments of Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

From Kamala Harris making history to J.Lo sneaking "Let's Get Loud" into her performance, here's what had everyone talking.
After four years of Donald Trump's presidency, he's outta here -- and President Joe Biden has arrived.
His inauguration went down today in the U.S. Capitol, where Biden stepped into his role as the 46th President of the United States. Joining him, while making history of her own, was Vice President Kamala Harris -- the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to hold the position.
The Twitter trends started rolling in as soon as the arrivals did -- as Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton all got people talking over what they wore to the event.
Harris donned a purple look from Christopher John Rogers -- with purple being considered a sign of bipartisanship between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red). Obama stunned in a more raspberry look, wearing a coat and belt from Sergio Hedson -- while Hillary also wore purple, just as she did during her 2016 concession speech.
History being made. All the leading women in purple - Hillary, Michelle, and Kamala. Symbolising bipartisanship and unity. pic.twitter.com/R3gd11YEjO— Prof Sarah Churchwell, PhD (@sarahchurchwell) January 20, 2021 @sarahchurchwell
A powerful moment between Barack and Michelle Obama and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fHSGiDRMG2— Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 20, 2021 @emilylongeretta
Fly AF! 🔥 #Obamas— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) January 20, 2021 @iamwandasykes
Dear Little Black Girl— Niecy Nash (@NiecyNash) January 20, 2021 @NiecyNash
You can do anything and be anything. 💫
Thank you @kamalaharris My Vice President of the United States of America is a BLACK WOMAN. 👑 https://t.co/k1Ipw3zibz
LOOK AT HER!!! MICHELLE THEE STALLION!!!! pic.twitter.com/sgBRPZrov0— 🐻❄️⁷ (@shookytwts) January 20, 2021 @shookytwts
I've been in here crying all morning and all Michelle Obama did was get her hair done and walk in and that was enough for me! #InaugurationDay— Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) January 20, 2021 @TheKalenAllen
How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/bIyweF3dz4— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) January 20, 2021 @camillard
It’s the Kamala Harris Michelle Obama #Inauguration fist bump for me!✊🏾pic.twitter.com/9h2kW1odYY— It’s Madam Vice President Harris to YOU in today! (@flywithkamala) January 20, 2021 @flywithkamala
SHE WALKED IN LIKE SHE OWNED THE PLACE ! GO HEAD MISS MICHELLE pic.twitter.com/St55gokctA— ✿ ari ⁷ ☻ ✜ (@Y2KOOBI) January 20, 2021 @Y2KOOBI
Hillary Clinton is wearing purple to the #Inauguration2021, an homage to the pantsuit she wore four years ago when she conceded graciously and called for unity. pic.twitter.com/irH08FsVtv— Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) January 20, 2021 @RaminSetoodeh
Kamala Harris is wearing purple— Lawson (@lawsonmillerlm) January 20, 2021 @lawsonmillerlm
Hillary Clinton said the purple suit she wore when giving her concession speech was the suit she planned to wear to her first trip to Washington as president-elect in a show of bipartisanship and unity #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/DQrbMtRj6r
Hillary: I’m gonna do it. I’m finally going to give my speech— Adam Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) January 20, 2021 @AdamJSmithGA
Bill: Hillary don’t - pic.twitter.com/wx6KNErAUl
Hillary Clinton is too damn happy 😆 did y’all hear her?!!! #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/xQYZFUc8W1— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) January 20, 2021 @2RawTooReal
Another fashion moment that went viral: the husband of Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, Nikolas Ajagu, wearing a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1s to the inauguration.
We got a pair of Dior 1s at the inauguration! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8y31C9c393— Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) January 20, 2021 @ComplexSneakers
Yes smh— Meena Harris (@meenaharris) January 20, 2021 @meenaharris
The mystery man wearing the Air Jordan Dior 1s is Nikolas Ajagu, husband of Meena Harris, Kamala's niece. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/kuyn20Mr2z— Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 20, 2021 @JeffEisenband
Someone rockin’ Dior Air Jordan 1s at the #InaugurationDay 👀💧 pic.twitter.com/ofiA2wggX5— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) January 20, 2021 @nicekicks
Following a few opening remarks, Lady Gaga took to the podium to sing the National Anthem -- delivering it with just as much power as one would expect from the consummate performer. She wore a custom Schiaparelli couture look, with a giant dove pin attached to her chest and her hair done up in a braid.
"Singing our National Anthem for the American People is my honor," she said before the performance. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."
"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she added. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."
The Star Spangled Banner is a difficult song. It was sung flawlessly by Lady Gaga. With power and grace. Channeling the moment in all its power.— Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 20, 2021 @DanRather
Lady Gaga performs the national anthem at the 59th Presidential Inauguration: pic.twitter.com/SoJNB7Kbzm— Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) January 20, 2021 @YahooFinance
Lady Gaga just gave Best Ever Rendition of our national anthem. Best ever!— Chris Matthews (@HardballChris) January 20, 2021 @HardballChris
Lady Gaga... holy shit !!! ❤️🤍💙— Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 20, 2021 @BillyBaldwin
When Lady Gaga turned to the flag, I was done in.— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) January 20, 2021 @CapehartJ
Nice rendition of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga. No one knelt. We won’t be seeing much of that anymore during a Democrat administration.— Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) January 20, 2021 @BillOReilly
Umm I would NOT want to follow @ladygaga yikes Jlo— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 20, 2021 @Diane_Warren
Harris was then sworn in as Vice President by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an emotional and historic moment for all of those watching at home.
In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @KamalaHarris 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nwsokkD3cY— Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) January 20, 2021 @Oprah
Vice President @KamalaHarris, my warmest congratulations! I look forward working with you and the new administration. Finland wants to strenghten our good relations and cooperation even further. Climate, equality and human rights need strong voices.— Sanna Marin (@MarinSanna) January 20, 2021 @MarinSanna
Congratulations to @KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as @VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-USA relations more robust. The India-USA partnership is beneficial for our planet.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021 @narendramodi
Watching Sotomayor administer the oath to Harris undid me. Do you know how rare it is to see women, and women alone, portrayed as patriots, as leaders, as shapers of America's history for as long as America existed. The Bechdel test of democracy and we finally effing passed.— Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) January 20, 2021 @MonicaHesse
I’m here for this... @KamalaHarris and #SoniaSotomayor #inaugurationday pic.twitter.com/IA7hju8l7X— Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) January 20, 2021 @wcruz73
Glass shattered. pic.twitter.com/KGngHx1rX9— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) January 20, 2021 @KellyO
January 20, 2021 @SamHeughan
I’m running out of tissues. 😭— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) January 20, 2021 @ananavarro
Vice President Kamala Harris and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor have earned our admiration and shown us that in America, anything is possible. We are not there yet, but we continue to move toward a more perfect union. pic.twitter.com/18kGx9H4H4— Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) January 20, 2021 @BarbMcQuade
Jennifer Lopez was up next, as she hit the stage to sing "America the Beautiful" and "This Land Is My Land" in an all-white Chanel pantsuit and matching coat.
After reciting two lines of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and exclaiming "Justice for All" in Spanish, she snuck a "Let's Get Loud" reference into the end of her performance.
J-Lo just sent that poor teleprompter guy into cardiac arrest pic.twitter.com/OfJecEUIzk— Jared Culpepper Live from Quarantine (@jaredallas) January 20, 2021 @jaredallas
“@JLo really just spoke Spanish at the inauguration 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽😭😭😭— Francia Raisa (@franciaraisa) January 20, 2021 @franciaraisa
.@jlo singing at the Biden Inauguration. Beautiful. 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Z3BPpL4fx1— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 20, 2021 @tedcruz
jlo really said LET'S GET LOUD STREAM HUSTLERS ON ITUNES— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 20, 2021 @davidmackau
JLo singing LETS GET LOUD??? At a 2021 presidential inauguration?? pic.twitter.com/nUsFePZkpr— Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) January 20, 2021 @harrisonjbrock
DID JLO JUST END "This Land is Your Land" BY SCRELTING "Let's get loud?!" MA'AM!!!— R. Eric Thomas (@oureric) January 20, 2021 @oureric
SHE WENT FROM AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL TO "LETS GET LOOOUUUUDDD" THE AUDACITY!!!! @JLo 😆😆😆😆 lmaaaoooo #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/N8kLHZCmbl— Jenny Yang (@jennyyangtv) January 20, 2021 @jennyyangtv
JLo screaming “justicia para todos” has me a little messy over here after five years of anti Latinx hatred— Frisco Uplink (@_danilo) January 20, 2021 @_danilo
The way thousands of Trump supporters just burst a blood vessel when Jennifer Lopez spoke Spanish pic.twitter.com/uTk8cJP3rs— Dylan @ Wear A Mask + BLM (@GamerDylan121) January 20, 2021 @GamerDylan121
With Dr. Jill Biden by his side, Joe Biden then took his oath of office, administered by Justice Roberts. After that, Amy Klobuchar officially introduced Biden as 46th President of the United States for the first time, to a standing ovation.
He gave a speech saying "the will of the people has been heard," adding, "we've learned again democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and democracy has prevailed."
"As we look ahead, restless, bold, optimistic and set our sights on a nation we know we can be and we must be, I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today," he continued. "I know the resilience of our constitution and the strength of our nation."
"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us," he added. "We the people who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation, we're good people and over the centuries with storm and strife, peace and war, we've come so far, but we still have far to go."
Saying there was much to repair, restore, heal and gain, Biden said there's never been a "more challenging or difficult" time than the one we're in now, thanks to Covid, racial injustice and a surge in domestic terrorism and white supremacy. He was hopeful, however, for change and unity and once again pledged to be president for "all Americans" -- even those who did not support him.
I just can’t say it enough. Thank god for Joe Biden. Thank god. He was needed for this very speech.— Tim Miller (@Timodc) January 20, 2021 @Timodc
One thing about Joe Biden, he’s going to give you A SPEECH!#InaugurationDay— Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) January 20, 2021 @TheJessieWoo
Joe Biden is a plain speaking man & this speech seems true to his heart and character: it’s decent, generous, hopeful, down to earth. I’m shaken — what a relief to hear a president get up there & be truthful with us. I’ve been so desperate for honesty and facts and calm decency.— Joe Hill (@joe_hill) January 20, 2021 @joe_hill
This is a great speech, the best I've ever heard Biden.— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 20, 2021 @piersmorgan
Everyone around the world watching Joe Biden’s Inauguration speech like:#Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/7VKkDxjXlC— Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) January 20, 2021 @NoveltyBobble12
Biden delivering a classic Biden speech. We can work hard enough, we can work together and there is nothing we can’t do. He believes that and we must as a nation get behind him— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) January 20, 2021 @joelockhart
Biden is not messing around in this speech.— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 20, 2021 @MollyMcKew
♥️
Garth Brooks followed Biden's speech, giving an a cappella performance of "Amazing Grace" and asking those watching the inauguration in person and at home to sing along.
#GarthBrooks was great. A cappella ain’t easy @garthbrooks— Don Lemon (@donlemon) January 20, 2021 @donlemon
garth brooks: everyone sing along! 😃— (smash cast version) (@sisihly) January 20, 2021 @sisihly
everyone at the inauguration and at home: pic.twitter.com/ZULNY3gYwy
You can go ahead and inject Garth Brooks singing acapella "Amazing Grace" and asking us to sing with him directly into my veins.— Erin Hicks Moon (@erinhmoon) January 20, 2021 @erinhmoon
OMG #GarthBrooks CRUSHED IT. Everyone in my house singing along, and of course @RayaYarbrough doing a perfect harmony. What a cathartic rush of relief and joy. 🥺😭❤️— Bear McCreary 🐻🎶 (@bearmccreary) January 20, 2021 @bearmccreary
Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Garth Brooks. . .Biden is really trying to cover his bases.— Black Lives Still Matter (@thatonequeen) January 20, 2021 @thatonequeen
When Garth Brooks asks you to sing along. pic.twitter.com/gkfRYpWFt3— Keaton Patti (@KeatonPatti) January 20, 2021 @KeatonPatti
Among the last to speak at the event was 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate and youngest person in history to read a poem at an inauguration. Her powerful and emotional speech was followed by a reading from Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware -- a longtime friend of the Biden family.
‘There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it.’ - Amanda Gorman— Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 20, 2021 @jfreewright
Heard.
Amanda Gorman is slaying. And is this the first time we’ve seen braids on the inaugural stage? How beautiful it is.— Mara Gay (@MaraGay) January 20, 2021 @MaraGay
Amanda Gorman. That’s it. That’s the tweet.— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) January 20, 2021 @ProjectLincoln
Amanda Gorman is spitting BARS pic.twitter.com/q5aSgjQcKV— CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) January 20, 2021 @ChrisKlemens
It should go without saying that Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman is ... pic.twitter.com/2CcF9hPSHC— Amar Kelkar MD (@amarkelkar) January 20, 2021 @amarkelkar
Ok...Gaga, JLo and Chris Gaines had me worried...but they saved the best for last. This is the WHOLE show. Amanda Gorman spoke to my heart. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/F9GZ56Yq6h— Brendan Penn (@MrPenn31) January 20, 2021 @MrPenn31
If you were wondering why teaching the arts in schools is important, Amanda Gorman healing the nation with this poem should put that to bed.— Alex Whitcomb (@AlexWhitcomb) January 20, 2021 @AlexWhitcomb
I’m all goosebumps!!!! #AmandaGorman https://t.co/Q7fpNvBo2h— Joe Hill (@joe_hill) January 20, 2021 @joe_hill