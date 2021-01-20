The Most Viral Moments of Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration

From Kamala Harris making history to J.Lo sneaking "Let's Get Loud" into her performance, here's what had everyone talking.

After four years of Donald Trump's presidency, he's outta here -- and President Joe Biden has arrived.

His inauguration went down today in the U.S. Capitol, where Biden stepped into his role as the 46th President of the United States. Joining him, while making history of her own, was Vice President Kamala Harris -- the first woman, first Black woman and first Asian American woman to hold the position.

The Twitter trends started rolling in as soon as the arrivals did -- as Harris, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton all got people talking over what they wore to the event.

Harris donned a purple look from Christopher John Rogers -- with purple being considered a sign of bipartisanship between Democrats (blue) and Republicans (red). Obama stunned in a more raspberry look, wearing a coat and belt from Sergio Hedson -- while Hillary also wore purple, just as she did during her 2016 concession speech.

Another fashion moment that went viral: the husband of Kamala Harris' niece Meena Harris, Nikolas Ajagu, wearing a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1s to the inauguration.

Following a few opening remarks, Lady Gaga took to the podium to sing the National Anthem -- delivering it with just as much power as one would expect from the consummate performer. She wore a custom Schiaparelli couture look, with a giant dove pin attached to her chest and her hair done up in a braid.

"Singing our National Anthem for the  American People is my honor," she said before the performance. "I will sing during a ceremony, a transition, a moment of change—between POTUS 45 and 46. For me, this has great meaning."

"My intention is to acknowledge our past, be healing for our present, and passionate for a future where we work together lovingly," she added. "I will sing to the hearts of all people who live on this land. Respectfully and kindly, Lady Gaga."

Harris was then sworn in as Vice President by Justice Sonia Sotomayor, an emotional and historic moment for all of those watching at home.

Jennifer Lopez was up next, as she hit the stage to sing "America the Beautiful" and "This Land Is My Land" in an all-white Chanel pantsuit and matching coat.

After reciting two lines of the Pledge of Allegiance in Spanish and exclaiming "Justice for All" in Spanish, she snuck a "Let's Get Loud" reference into the end of her performance.

With Dr. Jill Biden by his side, Joe Biden then took his oath of office, administered by Justice Roberts. After that, Amy Klobuchar officially introduced Biden as 46th President of the United States for the first time, to a standing ovation.

He gave a speech saying "the will of the people has been heard," adding, "we've learned again democracy is precious, democracy is fragile and democracy has prevailed."

"As we look ahead, restless, bold, optimistic and set our sights on a nation we know we can be and we must be, I thank my predecessors of both parties for their presence here today," he continued. "I know the resilience of our constitution and the strength of our nation."

"The American story depends not on any one of us, not on some of us, but on all of us," he added. "We the people who seek a more perfect union. This is a great nation, we're good people and over the centuries with storm and strife, peace and war, we've come so far, but we still have far to go."

Saying there was much to repair, restore, heal and gain, Biden said there's never been a "more challenging or difficult" time than the one we're in now, thanks to Covid, racial injustice and a surge in domestic terrorism and white supremacy. He was hopeful, however, for change and unity and once again pledged to be president for "all Americans" -- even those who did not support him.

Garth Brooks followed Biden's speech, giving an a cappella performance of "Amazing Grace" and asking those watching the inauguration in person and at home to sing along.

Among the last to speak at the event was 22-year-old Amanda Gorman, the National Youth Poet Laureate and youngest person in history to read a poem at an inauguration. Her powerful and emotional speech was followed by a reading from Rev. Silvester Beaman of Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware -- a longtime friend of the Biden family.

