President Biden's Personal Touches for Oval Office Include Photo of Late Son Beau

Getty

Beau died from brain cancer in 2015 at the age of 46.

Joe Biden paid tribute to his late son Beau when he took over the Oval Office on Wednesday.

After the 46th President's inauguration, Biden was snapped sitting at the Resolute desk with a collection of family photos placed on a table behind him, including one featuring Beau and Beau's son Robert.

Other photographs included sons Hunter and Beau with their sister Ashley, President Biden and his second wife Dr. Jill Biden and a group shot of the six grandchildren. Another has Biden shaking hands with the Pope, as Biden will be the second Catholic president behind John F. Kennedy.

When Beau passed away in 2015 from brain cancer at the age of 46, Biden told reporters he wouldn't be able to run for President in 2016 as the family was still reeling from the tremendous shock.

"Look, dealing with the loss of Beau, any parent listening who's lost a child, knows that you can't -- it doesn't follow schedules of primaries and caucuses and contributors. Everybody grieves at a different pace," he said at the time.

Beau had been Delaware's attorney general for two terms starting in 2006. He was also awarded a Bronze Star for his service in the Iraq War in 2008.

Hunter, in honor of his late brother, named his son, who was born in March, after Beau.

On Tuesday, President Biden also paid tribute to his late son during a speech at the National Guard Reserve Center in Delaware, which was named after Beau in 2016.

"Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret, that he's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president," Biden said.