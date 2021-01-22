Teen Mom OG's Catelynn Baltierra Hopes To 'End The Stigma' Around Pregnancy Loss (Exclusive)

Instagram

Though Catelynn says it's "always hard to share" the tough times on the show, it's worth it if it helps even one person.

The upcoming season of "Teen Mom OG" will be a hard one for Catelynn Baltierra to watch back, as she and Tyler experienced another pregnancy loss while filming.

Baltierra previously had a miscarriage in 2017, meaning this is the second time viewers will have to go through the experience with the reality TV star. For Catelynn, it's tough, but something she hopes normalizes conversations about loss.

"It's always hard to share when you're going through rough things, but my mindset is like, well, you're going to help somebody know that they’re not alone," she told TooFab ahead of the show's Season 9 premiere. "That it's okay to not be okay right now, and that it happens to other people."

"That's why I'm so open with the mental health stuff, I'll be open about the miscarriage stuff, relationship stuff," she continued, "because it does help to see somebody else go through something when you're going through it during the same time, or maybe you recently have."

"I think it ends the stigma to a lot of things, and no matter how hard those things are to share sometimes, I'm going to do it as long as I know that it's helping one person," said Baltierra.

The reality star previously explained she learned she was pregnant around Thanksgiving 2020, but on the holiday itself, she began bleeding. "We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions," she said at the time. Speaking with TooFab, she said her family has been her rock.

"My family is so supportive and there to talk, to hold me, to cry with me, to talk to me," she said. "We're blessed to have very supportive people in our life that will just be there. And I think that's really important for anyone going through any type of situation, is to have a support system."