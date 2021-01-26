Mackenzie McKee's Cousin 'Affair' Accusations Blow Up Teen Mom OG Premiere

MTV/Instagram

Joshua tells Mackenzie he feels "betrayed" and the situation will be "really hard" to move past.

"Teen Mom OG" star Mackenzie McKee had a lot of groveling to do in Tuesday night's season premiere, after blowing up her marriage by going public with accusations her husband Josh had an affair with her own cousin.

Right off the bat, she copped to jumping the gun with her allegations as she explained what went down between them when cameras weren't rolling.

"Our relationship has always been up and down and I've always shared our personal issues with the tabloids. But a couple of weeks ago, I went through Josh's phone and assumed the worst," she said in a voiceover. "I posted about it on social media. It was a huge mistake because it wasn't true. I tried to clear it up, but it was too late."

"I really damaged Josh's reputation and I feel horrible about it," she added, saying Josh had moved out of their home and has been avoiding her entirely. "I have no idea where we stand in our marriage."

In one of her first scenes, McKee was seen calling Josh on the phone -- and he clearly wasn't in a mood to talk. "I'm just mad at the fact I was being betrayed all these years," he told her, "But I wasn't married to a god. Like, that's what you act like."

His issue stemmed not only from this most recent accusation, but previous swipes she's made about him on social media or in interviews with the press. "All these years, it wasn't your intention? Every chance you got to make a post about me or article about me, you jumped on it," he said to her.

"It's not true. I know you're having a hard time trusting anything that I'm saying right now and I'm sorry for what I did," she replied. "I shouldn't have and I'm sorry for what I put you through the last 10 years."

While she continued to ask what he wanted out of their marriage, Josh told her, "We're just gonna see how it goes. It's gonna be hard, really hard. There is no family."

In a confessional, Mackenzie once again reiterated that she "felt really bad" about tarnishing Josh's reputation in such a public way. "I promised him I wouldn't post about our marital problems on social media anymore," she said, "but he's really hurt and not ready to forgive me."

Talking to her father Brad, McKee said she came to the realization that she hasn't "been a good wife" and explained Josh was angry because he felt he was always "painted to be the only bad person, when we reunited this marriage together."

While her dad said that he and her late mother always thought Mackenzie and Josh had what looked like "a genuine love," they needed to stop this toxic cycle.

She called Josh again later in the hour and flat out asked him whether he still wanted to be married. "No," he told her, as she hung up the phone in anger. The episode ended with her in tears as she was at a loss for how to save her marriage.

"I think the marriage is finally over ... I don't know what Josh is gonna do, if he's gonna serve me with papers. I've been with him for 12 years and now I'm single," she said, adding she wished she had her mother's guidance. "I'm just sad for my kids ... I just don't know what the right thing to do is."

Speaking with TooFab about the cousin incident, Mackenzie said she believed Josh and her cousin were having an "emotional affair" and admitted to blowing the situation "way out of proportion."

"I still think that he shouldn't have went to a woman for advice about me. And I don't talk to her and she's dead to me," she added. "Josh was dead to me at first too."

"I hate her. She hates me. It is what it is. And at that point, I planned to hate Josh for the rest of my life," she added. That plan didn't stick, however, as Mackenzie and Josh reconciled, with Josh moving down to Florida to be closer to her and their three kids: son Gannon, 9, daughter Jaxie, six, and son Broncs, four.