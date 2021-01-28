JWoww and Angelina Prepare to Face Each Other: 'Whole Squad Gearing Up For War' (Exclusive)

MTV

"Anger and emotions are running high," said The Situation.

Tensions rise between the "Jersey Shore" family as Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Angelina Pivarnick prepare to face each other for the first time in 10 months.

"I need God with me today because honestly I wanted to sit down with her, but now I'm like having second thoughts because I don't trust the girl," she says in a confessional.

ICYMI, JWoww and Angelina are still at odds after JWoww, Snooki and Deena Nicole Cortese were booed for giving a bridesmaid speech at Angelina's wedding that trashed Staten Island, brought up Angelina's previous failed engagements and called her "the fly to our s---." Angelina would go on to say the trio "ruined her night."

As the guys head down to the lobby, Angelina, Lauren and Nikki set out for the pool.

"We're about to meet with Jenni before anything and just get a temperature check to see where her head is at," says Pauly D.

At the hotel pool, Lauren asks Angelina, "When the time is right, would you be willing to be like, you know, I am sorry for my part in it. Like, I don't want to continue this any longer."

Angelina answers that she has nothing to apologize for, saying, "I'm damned if I do, damned if I don't."

"I have a bad taste in my mouth from all the other 700 times," she adds. "So I'm going to feel some type of way."

Back in the lobby, The Situation begins telling the guys what he plans to say to JWoww.

"The main thing is, are you able to coexist for the family and move forward? We're not asking you to be friends with this person. We're just asking you to sort of move forward like we've always done."

In a confessional, he adds, "The whole squad is gearing up for war. JWoww is about to arrive. Anger and emotions are running high. I don't know."

The clip ends as JWoww pulls up in her limousine, explaining how she feels about the impending get-together.

"I don't want to see Angelina again. I'm not going to be persuaded otherwise. I don't want to be friends with her. I don't want to talk to her."