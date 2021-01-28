Khloe Talks Having Another Kid with Tristan on KUWTK Final Season Teaser

E!

Kourtney and Scott fall asleep together on a couch, as Kendall says they are "supposed to be together."

A teaser for the final season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" dropped on Thursday.

As the curtain closes on the insanely popular reality series, Khloe can be heard saying at the top of the clip, "Filming has been one of the best experiences of my life," while Kim muses, "We didn't think anyone would be into watching a show about our crazy family."

Tears flow from the Kardashian klan as they thank all those involved with the production, but the drama has yet to fade as shocking revelations ensue.

Khloe is seen discussing her next step in parenting with Tristan Thompson, as she announces, "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid."

"They're definitely made for each other -- they're supposed to be together," Kendall explains after Kourtney and Scott fell asleep together on a couch.

And Rob even makes an appearance at the family table.

"Did we make the right decision by walking away," Kris asks at the end of the clip.

Fans will soon find out as Season 20 of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" premieres Thursday, March 18 at 8:00pm ET/PT on E!