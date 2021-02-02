Teen Mom Recap: Maci Cries As Therapist Says Bentley 'Seems to Feel Neglected' by Ryan

MTV

Ryan, meanwhile, "feels sorry" his son has to "grow up with that kind of person raising him," referring to his ex.

Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards' son Bentley had his first session with a therapist on Tuesday's new episode of "Teen Mom OG" -- but Maci wasn't entirely prepared for the outcome.

Previously, Maci claimed Bentley would only agree to see his dad again if Ryan would go to therapy with him to work on their issues. With that still in limbo, Maci decided to give costar Tyler Baltierra a call, to get advice on how he dealt with the problems he and his father Butch have struggled with his whole life.

"That, by itself, I think is amazing," Tyler said when hearing Bentley wanted therapy. "When I was young and I was a boy, I knew my mom didn't care if I talked about my dad, but I knew it wasn't her favorite thing to talk about. I would keep it in."

"I want him to be able to figure out how he feels, what's behind his anger, the sad," said Maci. "It's such a big deal for a kid."

When Bentley makes the big decision to go to therapy, @MaciBookout turns to none other than @TylerBaltierra for advice! The two are connecting in a big way on tonight's #TeenMomOG. 💞 pic.twitter.com/C0NyYzDIkZ — Teen Mom (@TeenMom) February 2, 2021 @TeenMom

While Maci prepared to call the therapist, the show cut to Ryan -- sporting a Donald Trump "Keep America Great" hat -- as he questioned whether the sessions were really Bentley's idea in the first place.

"Maci had come to mom and said that Bentley wanted us to do counseling. If he says that's how he feels, that's fine," he said. "But is it all your momma's bull----? I don't know which one it is."

"I'm tired of having made-up stories and lies and problems, I'm over that. I'm not gonna do it," he continued. "If I continue to play into this shit, we'll have a damn problem. I feel sorry for Bentley that he has to grow up like that and grow up with that kind of person raising him. I'm sure it's just gonna be worse and worse."

Ryan's parents, Jen and Larry, said they were on board with the idea of their son and grandson going to counseling together.

"I think Ryan needs to be honest and talk to him to help Bentley understand what has been happening all these years," explained Larry. "Ryan loves Bentley more than you can ever imagine."

While Jen said their son "feels defeated" with the situation, Larry said Ryan's "biggest trigger" was Maci -- and, if he wanted to have a "healthy life, he needs to separate from that."

As Maci went to set up the first session, the therapist suggested he start with just Bentley -- with the hope to add Ryan into the mix at a later date. The therapist worried rushing anything with Edwards could only exacerbate their issues. After picking up Bentley from the session, however, he wasn't all that interested in talking about his with his mother.

Maci called up the therapist to see how it went, where the doctor said his biggest concern was that Bentley "seems to feel neglected by his father and he has a hard time knowing what to do about it."

"It's a difficult thing for a kid to feel that they need to teach their dad how to be a dad, that's not their job," the therapist continued. "It does seem like there's some very real emotional needs Ryan isn't meeting in Bentley. He's not going to give the attention and interest in his life that Bentley naturally needs and wants from his biological father."

Maci was beside herself after getting off the phone, saying she was "angry" as she buried her face in her hands and started to tear up. "I never wanted to put 'neglect' and Bentley in the same sentence," she said.

While husband Taylor McKinney told Maci she was "a great mother" who has "done everything for him on your side," she worried that there was "a hole only one person can fill" -- that person being Ryan.

"Nothing that I could ever do will ever do that. There's pain I can never fix for him," she said in tears, as the episode came to a close. "I wish I could carry it instead. It just makes me so mad, so mad."