Vinny Guadagnino Rocks Bridesmaid Dress During Angelina's Wedding Re-Do (Exclusive)

MTV

"I'm so happy Vinny said yes to the dress," exclaimed Pauly D.

In this sneak peek at Thursday's new episode, Vinny Guadagnino steps up to give the toast after Angelina Pivarnick and husband Chris Larangeira get a much-deserved do-over in the "Jersey Shore bubble" -- and does it in the same exact gown the three ladies donned on their costar's original big day.

From the start of the footage, it's clear that this reception has a very different vibe from the couple's first go-around -- as they all start talking about various, raunchy sex positions in explicit (and fully-bleeped) detail.

With talk of mushroom tattoos, rusty trombones and lefty cappuccinos out of the way, Vin leaves the room to prepare for his big speech, with Pauly D by his side.

"I'm so happy Vinny said yes to the dress," exclaims Pauly as Vinny tries on a pink gown identical to the one the three women wore when they gave their now-infamous toast.

"Do I look like I'm ready to give a wedding speech, like a bridesmaid?" asked Vinny as he entered the room -- getting shocked reactions out of everyone in the cast, especially JWoww and Angelina.

We'll see whether Vinny fares any better with his speech when the season finale of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" airs Thursday on MTV.