Tia Mowry Explains Why a Sister, Sister Reboot Hasn't Happened

Everett Collection

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is explaining why the "Sister, Sister" reboot was put "on hold."

While appearing on People's "Defend Yourself," the 42-year-old actress revealed a revival of the '90s sitcom hit a standstill due to issues with the show's rights.

"What's in the way is the rights," Tia explained. "We ended up moving forward with it and we didn't have all of the rights in place -- I guess there were still some legalities that needed to come into place that put it on hold."

"And once that put it on hold, then Tamera and I are not just sitting around, you know what I mean?" she said of her twin sister, Tamera Mowry-Housley. "She gets an opportunity, I get an opportunity -- but yeah, it's sad."

"You know what? Maybe we should sign petitions!" Tia suggested. "It seems that petitions work. If we can get a million signatures. I mean..."

This comes just a few weeks after Tamera shared an update on a possible revival in an interview with Popsugar. According to Tamera, it all "depends on the timing," noting that the news of an upcoming "Sex and the City" reboot makes her hopeful.

"I think 'Sex in the City' gave me some hope, because I know that people wanted a 'Sex in the City' reboot for years. It just depended on the timing, the availability of the girls, and the right material," she told the publication in February. "I feel like that is what's happening here with 'Sister, Sister.' It's crazy because my sister and I have developed these individual careers, but at the same time, people want to see us together and we want to do it."

"It just depends on the timing," the actress continued. "[Tia] has two young kids, I have two young kids, she is working like crazy, and I'm working like crazy. 'Sister, Sister' was such a classic, and I'm just so grateful. I want to make sure that when we come out, it's not anything that is truly rushed, but that it's really thought out and it's something that people are going to love just as much as the original.

In "Sister, Sister," which ran from 1994 to 1999, Tia and Tamera played twins Tia Landry and Tamera Campbell who were separated at birth and reunited as teenagers. The sitcom aired for six seasons, with Seasons 1 and 2 being on ABC and the final four airing on The WB (now known as the CW).

A reboot was confirmed back in 2018 when Jackée Harry -- who starred as Tia and Tamera's mom, Lisa, on the series -- revealed a "Sister, Sister" reboot was "happening."

However, in an interview with People in July 2019, Tia said the revival was "kind of dead."