Jeffrey Dean Morgan Says This Role Almost Made Him Quit Acting

Morgan also says he "begged" to not be killed off Grey's Anatomy, calling Denny the role that "changed my life."

While Jeffrey Dean Morgan squirmed his way through the latest episode of "Hot Ones," he opened up about his one career experience that was even more uncomfortable than eating increasingly-spicy chicken wings.

During his virtual sit-down with Sean Evans, the "Walking Dead" star was asked to expand upon a quote he told EW in 2012, in which he called his role as one of the Xindi-Reptilian on "Star Trek: Enterprise" as the project that "almost made me quit" acting.

"That quote is on the nose, that feeling is on the nose, that job was on the nose, in a bad way," he told Evans of the one-episode gig.

"It turns out I'm claustrophobic. I had a really hard time doing the makeup process, I had straws in my nose," he recalled. "I've never been on a set where I went home at night and just thought, 'What am I doing, I've made the worst f---ing decision of my life, I don't ever want to be an actor again.'"

"I was sure that this was just wrong and it almost made me quit," he added. "It was horrible."

That job was in 2003, just a couple years before bigger breaks on both "Supernatural" and "Grey's Anatomy" and starring roles in "Watchmen" and "P.S. I Love You."

While sweating through some extremely spicy hot sauces on the viral show, Morgan also talked about his friendship with Norman Reedus, playing a villain on "TWD" and reflected on his many on-screen deaths, including Denny Duquette's on "Grey's Anatomy."

"'Grey's Anatomy' I knew was something special. That's the one time that I saw my death coming and was trying anything I could to get out of that death," he explained. "That character Denny and that love story with Izzie took the world by storm. I knew how f---ing lucky I was to be there and I was like, 'Please don't kill me.' I did, I begged [Shonda Rhimes]. That's what changed my life. Being Denny, where I never got out of bed, is why Zack Snyder hired me to be The Comedian. That's how special that was."