Reign Disick Drops F-Bomb In Family TikTok with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

TikTok

Kourt also refers to Travis as her "boyfriend" in the clip, taken on a blended family vacation.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have apparently taken their relationship to the next level -- by going on vacation together, kids in tow.

The couple, plus Penelope and Reign Disick, Alabama and Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya -- Shanna Moakler's daughter with Oscar De La Hoya, who Barker helped raise -- all appeared in a group TikTok posted to Alabama's page on Thursday night.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In the clip, everyone involved pokes fun at each other as they pass the phone around. Alabama kicked it off by saying, "I'm passing the phone to someone who can't wear acrylics," before handing it over to Penelope. The 8-year-old takes aim at her mom by saying, "I'm passing the phone to somebody who doesn't let me do anything."

While Kourt clearly has some issues understanding what's going on, she hands it to Barker, calling him her "boyfriend." After it goes from Travis to all of his kids, Landon throws it over to someone "who's changed their outfit five times today," referring to Kourtney.

She messes it up again, before finally giving Reign the spotlight -- and boy, did he take it. Trying to figure out what to say, the 6-year-old starts shouting, "Oh f---, oh s---" before twerking up a storm. Cue mom Kourtney: "We're done."