Watch the Gory, Fight-Filled First Seven Minutes of the New R-Rated Mortal Kombat

Warner Bros.

Scorpion and Sub-Zero face off in the first footage.

The new "Mortal Kombat" film is out to prove it can be just as brutal as the video game on which it's based -- and the opening scene of the movie sets that standard right off the bat.

Warner Bros. dropped the first seven minutes of the film on Tuesday, giving fans a taste of the blood-soaked violence and killer fight choreography they can expect throughout the rest of the movie.

In the footage, Hanzo Hasashi (Hiroyuki Sanada) -- a warrior in feudal Japan who later becomes Scorpion -- comes home to the devastating deaths of his wife and son, who have both been frozen solid by Bi-Han, also known as Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

Upon seeing their bodies, he goes on a killing rampage -- taking out a team of ninjas with ease using a sword and, eventually, a gardening tool that becomes his character's signature weapon. It's brutal stuff!

The clip ends with Hanzo coming face-to-face with Sub-Zero, who is on a mission to end his opponent's bloodline. Unbeknownst to him, however, is the baby girl hidden inside their home.