14-Year-Old Suspect in Teen Cheerleader Murder Posts Mocking Snapchat Selfie From Back of Squad Car

Snapchat/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office/Instagram

"Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately"

A 14-year-old posted a selfie from the back of a squad car mocking the teen cheerleader he is suspected of killing, according to police.

On Monday, Aiden Fucci was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey, who was found stabbed to death in a remote wooded area of St. Johns, Florida the night before.

After being taken into custody, the teenager allegedly posted a photo of his reflection in the police car to Snapchat, flashing a peace sign, with the caption: "Hey guys has inybody seen Tristyn lately". [sic]

According to St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, they received a missing persons call at 10 AM Sunday morning; Bailey's family told detectives they had not seen her since midnight Saturday.

Police immediately issued a missing persons report, asking for public assistance in locating her, telling local residents she was last seen wearing a white cheerleading skirt and a dark colored shirt.

But by 6 PM Sunday the worst was confirmed; a body was located in the woods by a volunteer, and identified.

According to the arrest report obtained by First Coast News, deputies discovered security footage that showed two teens walking together at around 1:45 AM Sunday morning; later footage showed one person walking alone shortly before 3:30 AM, holding a pair of shoes.

The report states that while being interviewed in the presence of his mother, she mentioned something about the video depicting him carrying his shoes, to which Fucci replied his feet hurt.

After obtaining a warrant, investigators said that among the evidence they found was an outfit that matched the one the suspect was wearing in the video; they also said some of the items seized tested positive for the presence of blood.

According to the Sheriff's office, Fucci changed his story several times during interviews, and made several "admissions".

Sheriff Rob Hardwick told WOKV the cop car selfie will likely be used against him in court.

"I know it looks egregious with him making those statements in that car, but that is now evidence that we gather and use against him," he said. "So that just makes our case a better case to present to the State Attorney's office and to present to a jury down the road saying this was his mindset. This is what he's doing, was he proud of what he did."

"So, you know, this is going to help our case and make it stronger to, you know, his intentions."

On Tuesday, SJSO said a number of other people were trying to "gain fame and followers" by pretending to have knowledge of the crime and posting inflammatory things to social media.

"First, we want to thank each of you for your continued efforts by sending in tips to us. We have gained valuable information and look into everything that is being sent," they wrote.

"There are a number of accounts however that are using this case to try to gain fame and followers. Please know that these individuals had nothing to do with this incident."

"At this time, the below accounts have already been investigated and no longer need to be forwarded to the Sheriff's Office," they added, listing a number of Instagram user names they had determined to be fakers.

Meanwhile, Fucci made his first appearance in court on Tuesday morning: