Grimes Hospitalized with a Panic Attack After SNL Cameo

The singer appeared as Princess Peach during boyfriend Elon Musk's hosting gig.

Grimes revealed she had quite the hospital scare following her appearance on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend.

On Tuesday, the singer revealed she "somehow caused [herself] to have a panic attack" this week, one that was so bad she actually went to the hospital -- "which tbh was quite scary," she added.

In an Instagram post showing her dressed up as Princess Peach alongside musical guest Miley Cyrus backstage at the show (above), she said she "forgot" to share the images sooner because of her trip to the doctor's.

"I suppose it's a good time to start therapy," she added. "But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach snd so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

E, of course, is boyfriend Elon Musk, with whom she shares son X Æ A-Xii and who hosted the episode.

The unlikely duo made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala back in 2018 and welcomed their baby boy in May 2020. Musk actually poked fun at the child's unique moniker during his opening monologue.

"SNL is also a great way to learn something new about the host," he said. "For example, this is my son's name. It's pronounced, 'Cat running across keyboard.'"