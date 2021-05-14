Jana Kramer Goes Topless as She Reveals Breast Implant Results After Mike Caussin Split

Instagram

Jana Kramer is celebrating the "next chapter" of her life without husband Mike Caussin ... and with a new pair of breast implants.

While the "One Tree Hill" actress decided to undergo a breast augmentation before she filed for divorce from Caussin, she only just now revealed the results of her operation in full for the first time.

Kramer, 37, shared a topless photo to her Instagram page on Thursday, showing off her enhancement along with a caption about self-love.

"This next chapter, this next me is free. She's happy. Even by herself," she captioned the picture. "I'm ready to be in love with myself, and that includes my body. I have no idea what tomorrow holds. All I know is I was good enough before, and I'm good enough now."

"I am grateful to all of you who have helped me find my strength. No one can take it away from me again," she added, before also sharing some safety information about implants.

Kramer first revealed she was going under the knife for implants and a lift back in March.

"I want to be open about WHY. First off, because 'I' want to. That right there should be enough, but I feel like I need to explain the 'I' part," she said at the time, before explaining that stance wasn't always the case. "I've considered breast augmentation before but it was never for 'me.' With everything that happened in my marriage I thought I would be loved more, sexier, or quite frankly he would choose me. But the better part of me knew, that was a distraction."

"And after having babies, I had a new set of insecurities with my body. Things didn't go back to normal, and I carry a lot of embarrassment when I'm undressed. I don't want to feel that way anymore," she continued. "That was the 'click' that showed I should follow through. Before it was what I thought someone else wanted. Now it’s simple. 'I'—and that's a very 'capital' 'I.'"

"Bottom line, I'm choosing myself, I'm choosing my size, I'm doing what's right for me," she added. "I know a woman's body is beautiful no matter what shape or size but I want this. So I just ask ya'll to celebrate this with me. I'm at a place where I feel empowered to do what I want. I'm being honest about what it means. If you need a push to give yourself that same grace, here it is. No one knows what's in another woman’s head. Or, for that matter, under their shirt. So do what's right for you, and I'll celebrate with you, too."

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin, her husband of six years, in April. In divorce docs obtained by E!, Jana Kramer cited "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery" as the cause for divorce. The date of separation is listed as April 20, 2021 -- the day before her Instagram announcement. The former couple share to young children, 5-year-old Jolie Rae and 2-year-old Jace Joseph.