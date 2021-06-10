KUWTK Series Finale: Kim Details Kanye Issues, Kourtney & Khloe Make Big Relationship Decisions

E!

Here's where everyone wound up as "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" aired for the very last time.

After almost 14 years and 20 seasons, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" came to an end on Thursday night. And while we'll almost certainly continue to keep up with this clan long after the series finale, it was the end of an era for Reality TV's First Family.

While these are real people whose real exploits will make headlines for years to come, "The End Part 2" wrapped up the Karadshian-Jenner's drama as best it could with a 45-minute episode that saw Kim Kardashian open up in more detail about her relationship woes with Kanye West, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick come to a decision about the status of their relationship and Khloe Kardashian make up her mind about moving to Boston with Tristan Thompson.

There were tears from the cast members, as well as the show's crew, who were seen hugging and crying as one as they finished their last family trip in Lake Tahoe. The series ended with everyone burying a time capsule in Kim's backyard, filled with mementos including Kim's first fragrance, Kylie's first lip kit, the keys to Dash, Lord Disick's cape, Kris' "Momager" trademark certificate and a video Khloe made with messages she recorded of her family speaking to their future selves.

Keep reading to see how the show wrapped up all its storylines:

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

At the time the finale was filmed, it was clear to everyone that Kim has been, as Khloe put it, "struggling for a while privately behind the camera" concerning her marriage to Kanye.

While she kept a lot of her feelings shielded from the lens, Kim told her mom Kris Jenner that she has been seeing a therapist and, instead of being a "burden" to her family, has opened up there. She went on to explain that she's trying to find more happiness in her life, because while she's "achieved 10 times more than I thought was humanly possible," she doesn't have anyone to share it with.

"I never thought I was lonely, I thought that's totally fine, I can just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state. And I'm on this ride with him and I was okay with that," she explained to her mom. "Then after turning 40 this year, I realized, no, I don't want a husband that lives in a completely different state. To me, I thought, oh my god, that's when we're getting along the best, but then that is sad to me and that's not what I want."

She said she really wanted to find someone who she could go to the gym or watch the same TV shows with and recalled feeling like a third-wheel during workouts with Khloe and Tristan. "It's like the little things I don't have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant everything you could possibly imagine and no one will ever do it like that, I know that and I'm grateful for those experiences," she added, "but I think I'm ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot."

Though she has since filed for divorce in real life, Kim said at the time she wasn't "rushing" any "final decisions" and told her mom she wouldn't "break down and cry" when she left the room. "I'm numb. I'm tired of that. But I do know that I will be happy. I didn't come this far just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that,' she said. "I saw it on the internet."

In other news, she also failed her second baby bar, scoring a 463 -- which, she noted, was "a little bit worse" than her first one. Though she was bummed, she said there were "so many other f---ing stressful things" to worry about, while Khloe said she deserved credit for even taking it amid the pandemic and family drama. In theory, she's taking it again this month.

"This show made us who we are and I'll never take that for granted," Kim said at the end of the episode, "and I'll never not respect that and not be grateful for that."

"These last 14 years have gone by so fast. I have no regrets," she added, "this was like the best decade and a half of my life."

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick

Kourtney made one thing very clear: She's "over" her family "enabling" Scott's attempts to get back together with her before he's put in the work she's asked of him.

"He's obviously handsome and funny. All I'm saying is, it's the playing the victim and he isn't taking any accountability for himself, so he's not able to grow," she explained to Kim and Khloe, who apologized for applying pressure on her without knowing the full story.

Speaking with Scott about the situation later, she said that her family sometimes even convinces her to consider rekindling things. "I'm not going to be made to feel guilty when the things that I've asked of you haven't been done," she added.

Scott admitted she needs things from him that he can't provide, saying in a confessional that, "I think maybe we have to both realize maybe we won't be together and we need to move on completely."

"The fact that we have what we have is amazing and I just want to be thankful for that instead of always thinking there's more," he added. "We love each other, we trust each other, we care about each other, we have kids together and our kids are happy and things are going by okay. For right now, this is where our lives are and it's very very good."

They ended their talk by telling each other they want the other to be happy and will always be there for support. They have since gone on to date new people -- Scott with Amelia Gray Hamlin and Kourtney with Travis Barker.

Scott ended the series by saying the entire experience has been "quite a ride" filled with "ups and downs and unbelievable times" he'll never forget. Kourtney also acknowledged all they've been through, adding, "I feel like without the hard moments, there's no growth."

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

With Tristan living in Boston after signing with the Celtics, Khloe has been debating whether she should move there all season. Thompson has been pressuring her to move East, while she was hesitant to pack up True and switch coasts amid a pandemic.

On the finale, he mentioned that he had a Christmas Day game in Boston and said she and True should for sure spend it with him there. "I have to just think about it," Khloe said in a confessional. "Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before, but I'm still trying to navigate my way through my feelings and I don't know if I really had time to think about what moving would mean for our relationship."

He told her she should move there for the season and they could all return to Southern California when it was up. "There's not a huge reason why I couldn't move to Boston," Khloe said, "I basically don't even have a real place to live, so it's the perfect time to move."

She also said in a confessional that the two have had "so many uncomfortable conversations" that were "incredibly beneficial" to their relationship during the pandemic, adding that she's "more open to the idea of a future" between them romantically than ever before. In the end, she decided to simply divide her time between Los Angeles and Boston -- not committing to either fully -- as she was finally given the greenlight to move forward on construction of her L.A. home.

Khloe wrapped up the show by reflecting on all the "wild" things viewers have gone through with her on and saying she was "so grateful we've had this experience"

"It's just so crazy how much I've gone through with all of you guys by my side," she said. "They're not all amazing things, but they're life lessons. I feel like I've grown so much. It just shows that if you hold true to who you are, things will always get better."

Everyone Else

Both Kylie and Kendall Jenner took a bit of a backseat for the final season, but did join the family on the Tahoe trip. Kylie said she felt "grateful and blessed" to have had so many great family vacations over the years.

When asked by Khloe what makes her the happiest for her time capsule video, Kylie replied, "Stormi," saying her daughter can "brighten every day." She also said that her family makes her happy and added, "if I was surrounded by another group of people, I wouldn't be the same person as I am today."

Kendall said they were all fortunate to have "the best job in the world," one that allowed them to be with their family everyday. "It was a good tun," they both agreed.

"I don't even know what life is like without filming this show," Kylie said as the episode wrapped. Added Kendall: "I just loved every moment and I just wanna be able to stop time and live right here."

It was momager Kris who got the last word on the finale, saying working on the show has been "a period in my life that has meant so much to me."

"When I think about Season 1 to Season 20, those are my most magical memories," she said. "Thank you, just thank you."