Jesse Williams on Following Grey's Anatomy Exit with Nude Broadway Debut

After 12 seasons on "Grey's Anatomy," Jesse Williams is taking his career in a very different direction, not only switching from television to the Broadway stage from the first time, but stripping down on stage.

The actor dropped by "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Friday, where he talked about his upcoming stint in the play "Take Me Out" with guest host tWitch.

Of course, there was no way tWitch could avoid the elephant in the room, so to speak, and so he simply put it out there, saying, "There’s also a part in the play you’re gonna be getting naked on stage, I understand."

Jesse feigned shock, shouting, "What?" for a moment before getting serious about it. While it's a challenge for any actor to be so vulnerable, and especially in front of a live audience, Jesse appears to be looking forward to that challenge.

"The character does call for a little bit of nudity, so you know, what I will say about that is it’s terrifying in all the right ways," he said. "I’m looking to be challenged in all the right ways.”

As it turns out, Jesse's Broadway debut was actually supposed to have already happened. He explained that rehearsals for "Take Me Out" were about three weeks in when they were forced to "abandon ship" as the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world and shut down Broadway.

"We’re incredibly lucky, we get to go back and get another shot at this thing," he said. And perhaps all that extra time has allowed him to mentally prepare more for really putting it all out there on that stage.

Jesse Williams' departure from "Grey's Anatomy" after 12 seasons stunned fans last month. His final episode aired May 20.