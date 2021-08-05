This Is How Snooki Was 'Smuggled' Into Jersey Shore Bubble for JWoww's Birthday (Exclusive)

MTV

"It's like Meatball: Impossible."

While Snooki didn't appear on the show at all last season following the speech debacle at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding, she tip-toed back into the fold this season and mended fences with her former costar before the rest of the gang high-tailed to the the Poconos for a group getaway.

Tonight, Nicole returns, as a special birthday surprise for Jenni orchestrated by Deena Nicole Cortese.

"We're in the sticks. Might see Sasquatch up here!" jokes Snooki as she drives to the resort by herself. "So I'm finally in the Poconos, I'm so excited to be here to see my best friend. I want my mimosas, I want my wines. Party's here, bitch, let's get it started!"

While Deena is thrilled to have the whole group together again -- she's also a little nervous about how they're going to get Snooki into the resort without anyone else seeing. "Oh my god, it's happening!" she exclaims, "We're going to be super sneaky, it's like Meatball Impossible. We're gonna smuggle you in!"

With that, she meets Nicole out front and throws a giant blanket over her head. The perfect disguise, right?

"Are you insane? What is happening right now?" exclaims Snooki. "They're just kidnapping me. I don't know where I'm going. I don't like when I don't see where I'm going. And I'm sober. Like, what the f---?!"

Get her a mimosa, stat!