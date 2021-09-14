Will Ferrell Crashes Ryan Reynolds' Grace Kelly Challenge Video

Instagram

The two tackle Mika's hard-to-sing hit in the viral video.

Ryan Reynolds was well on his way completing TikTok's harmony challenge to the tune of Mika's "Grace Kelly" -- when he was interrupted by a very special guest: Will Ferrell.

In the challenge, the TikTok user must sing the chorus at six different octaves, before mashing them together in harmonious fashion. Reynolds posted the video to Instagram with the caption, "Late to the Grace Kelly TikTok trend but WAY early for our Christmas movie musical."

Reynolds makes it about halfway through the challenge before Ferrell pops up behind him and derails his attempt.

As a way to give fans a sneak peek into their musical stylings, the duo filmed the challenge while on the set of their upcoming movie, "Spirited," which is a modern musical remake of "A Christmas Carol."

Reynolds will play Ebeneezer Scrooge and Ferrell is set to portray the Ghost of Christmas Present. The movie will also star Octavia Spencer as one of Reynold's "good natured coworkers" and Sunita Mana as the Ghost of Christmas Past.

"Spirited" will be directed and written by Sean Anders and John Morris, the team behind "Daddy's Home", "Daddy's Home 2" and "Horrible Bosses 2." In addition to their acting roles in the project, Reynolds and Ferrell will also be producing the movie under their respective companies, Gloria Sanchez Productions and Maximum Effort and Mosaic.