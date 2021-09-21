Sex and the City Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Getty

The actor was set to appear on the SATC revival, "And Just Like That," which is currently filming.

Willie Garson, best known as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series "Sex and the City" and its films, has died. He was 57.

Garson leaves behind his adopted son, Nathen, who also appeared to confirm the news on Instagram.

"I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you," Nathen wrote. "I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared [your] love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."

Though he never married, Garson became a father in 2009, when he adopted the then-7 and a half year old boy. "I was single, I wanted a child and while I was in a long-term relationship, she did not want to have babies. That is fine but I always wanted to be a father," he told Medium last year.

While he did choose to adopt an older child and has become an advocate for others to do so, he said he didn't expect a seven year old. That being said, he told the outlet it was "an easy decision" to adopt him. "The second I saw him I knew he was mine and he would be my son."

On the boy's 20th birthday in July, Garson wrote, "Happy Birthday to my little devil, an adult now, more than any concept of son I could have imagined, with the best heart I know. Love you more than I could imagine I am able to. May this next year of college be the springboard to your future, and know that I and many others are with you always. I adore you."

The actor got his start appearing on shows including "Mr. Belvedere," "Quantum Leap" and multiple episodes of "The X-Files," "Boy Meets World" and "NYPD Blue," before his debut on "Sex and the City" in 1998.

He would become a mainstay on the series, appeared in both of the spinoff films and has been seen filming for the HBO Max revival, "And Just Like That." The show is still in production.

Post-SATC, he starred as Meyer Dickstein on "John from Cincinnati" and played Mozzie on USA's "White Collar." More recently, he appeared on multiple episodes of "Hawaii Five-0" and "Supergirl."

His last social media post was on September 4, 2021 -- in which he reminded his followers to "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APPROACH KINDNESS."

Tributes have already started to post on social media from his celebrity friends and former costars.

