Jessica Rabbit Getting Makeover for Disneyland Ride, Fans Outraged

"Who Framed Roger Rabbit's" femme fatale will be donning a trench coat and fedora for the revamped Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin ride.

Jessica Rabbit is getting a makeover for Disneyland's revamped Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin ride and the reaction from fans is certainly animated.

Last week, the Orange County Register reported Walt Disney Imagineering was retooling the ride by giving it a "more relevant" backstory with Jessica Rabbit as the central character. Along with tweaking the plot of the attraction -- which previously involved her kidnapping -- Jessica's famously sexy ensemble will apparently be replaced with a trench coat and fedora.

Here's some more information about the new Roger Rabbit's Car Toon Spin backstory at Disneyland. This poster will be displayed in the queue.



Some background: https://t.co/ddPkhxX9ZB pic.twitter.com/bzNrM3Cb5c — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 15, 2021 @ScottGustin

"Citing the recent return of the Toon Patrol Weasels as the main driver behind the recent sharp rise in crime statistics throughout Mickey's Toontown, Jessica Rabbit has determined it is past time for her to throw her fedora into the ring by starting her own private investigations service," reads a poster to be placed in the ride's line. "While taking inspiration from longtime friend and legendary Toon Detective Eddie Valiant, Jessica shows that she certainly means business."

Fans had already noticed the figure of Jessica tied up in a trunk in the original ride had been replaced by barrels of the cartoon-erasing "dip." After the news of the reimagining broke, the backlash was swift, as one disappointed fan wrote, "Is it just me, or is Disney basically just slut shaming Jessica Rabbit?"

Another posted, "Disney blindly stumbling into the objectification vs. sex positivity debate by saying Jessica Rabbit needs to have a masculine job and wear masculine clothes in order to be empowered," with yet another chiming in by simply saying, "Why does Disney hate sexy ppl? Leave Jessica Rabbit alone."

Jessica Rabbit Removed from first scene in Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin #disneyland pic.twitter.com/4vrvEwNkvZ — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) September 15, 2021 @thecalibae

why does disney hate sexy ppl ? leave jessica rabbit alone — Morticia Addams (@bree_kish) September 15, 2021 @bree_kish

Disney blindly stumbling into the objectification vs. sex positivity debate by saying Jessica Rabbit needs to have a masculine job and wear masculine clothes in order to be empowered. https://t.co/4BaQTC9ZmW — David Daut (@DavidMDaut) September 15, 2021 @DavidMDaut

The original concept of the ride, which was based on the 1988 film "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," debuted at Disneyland in 1994.

The move to tweak Jessica Rabbit is the latest in a number of changes Disney has implemented in an effort to make their attractions more politically appropriate and culturally sensitive.

The Jungle Cruise ride was recently renovated to remove negative depictions of native people, while Splash Mountain is moving away from its controversial "Song of the South" inspiration and re-theming it after "The Princess and the Frog," the first Disney film featuring a Black princess.

And over the years, Pirates of the Caribbean ride has removed the depiction of women being chased by pirates and of them being sold at auction.

Keep reading for more reactions to Jessica Rabbit's makeover, below.

1) Can we *please* stop calling these things "updating for a modern audience"? As if you enjoy this stuff, you're "out of time" or some bullshit.

2) I feel like this is more of a prudish move more than removal of the damsel in distress trope. https://t.co/NhdJhNqyh9 — Alex "The Hatman" Baldwin (@TheHat2) September 22, 2021 @TheHat2

Disney does not understand the concept of Jessica Rabbit... pic.twitter.com/shD7aO6zge — TrueUnderDawg (@TrueUnderDawg1) September 17, 2021 @TrueUnderDawg1

Does somebody really think that putting Jessica Rabbit in a trenchcoat and fedora is going to de-sexualize her and not, you know, do the exact opposite of that... — Stephen "Dirk" Libbey (@childe_dirk) September 16, 2021 @childe_dirk

Retooling Jessica Rabbit’s sexy image. I’m guessing it won’t be long before they dub Rosanne Barr’s voice over Kathleen Turner’s. #disney. #JessicaRabbit — CalRadioHost (@cal_host) September 21, 2021 @cal_host

Reinventing the deliciously female #JessicaRabbit is a step too far from the joyless revisionists who are destroying #Disney #BoycottDisney



Disney may be the most Woke corporation in America. https://t.co/70JgJ7oEkq — judy morris (@judymorris3) September 21, 2021 @judymorris3

So a bunch of crybabies got #disney to change #jessicarabbit design to be more PC. Well in the words of a wise person that speaks for both me and the rest of fans who aren’t snowflakes… pic.twitter.com/yJGeEhRIiJ — Adam 'Adz Adamski' Letson VA (@AdamNLetson) September 21, 2021 @AdamNLetson