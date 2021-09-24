FedEx Fires Driver Who Refused to Deliver to Homes With Biden or 'Camel-Toe' Harris Flags (Exclusive)

TikTok

A FedEx driver who refused to deliver to homes flying BLM, Biden or "camel toe" Harris flags just made good on his promise — because he doesn't work there any more.

Vincent Paterno was fired after posting an "appalling" video to TikTok boasting he was not delivering packages to customers who did not align with his political beliefs.

Paterno, who worked for the company in Washington, uploaded the clip wearing his FedEx uniform:

Hey, @FedEx, your employee Vincent Paterno said he won’t deliver packages to people who’s political ideology he doesn’t agree with. /20 pic.twitter.com/G00eosZEJC — Shell_Seas (@LivingBlueTX) September 18, 2021 @LivingBlueTX

"What's up TikTok? Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don't have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f--king camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s---."

"I will not deliver your s---. I will bring that back to the station," he smirked. "And I will keep doing that s---. Have a good day."

The company confirmed to TooFab will indeed not be delivering packages to those houses — or any other, in fact.

"We are appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," a spokesperson said. "This individual is no longer providing service on behalf of the company."