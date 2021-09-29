David Arquette Returns to Woodsboro to Host 'Scream' Airbnb at Iconic Filming Location

Airbnb

Scream fans can have their very own spooky sleepover at Stu Macher's house.

A few lucky fans won't just be able to watch their favorite scary movie on Halloween weekend this year -- they'll get to live it!

Airbnb, Paramount and Spyglass Media all teamed up for one helluva experience this year, timed with the 25th anniversary of the 1996 classic "Scream" and the release of the upcoming fourth sequel of the same name.

David Arquette / "Dewey" is hosting one-night stays at the home which doubled as the one where Matthew Lillard's Stu Macher held his big party in the movie's final act. While Arquette will only be a "virtual" host, he did return to the scene of the crimes to film a promotional video for the experience. The video shows him sitting down to enjoy a horror movie, while Ghostface lurks in the background.

You’re not scared are you? Learn how to book your stay @airbnb & see the new SCREAM in theaters January 2022 @ScreamMovies pic.twitter.com/ZRm4q1SucI — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 29, 2021 @DavidArquette

Three, one-night stays will be available for up to four people each at the Northern California estate, from October 27 - 31st for just $5 a night.

"Ghostface has returned to terrorize our town, so we'll need to be careful to avoid any encounters (we all know he loves to make an entrance)," reads the listing, which promises a "greeting at check-in" from Dewey, a movie marathon of all four films on VHS "of course" and a phone line with direct access to the masked killer himself.

The experience will also include "classic 90s snack favorites, like Jiffy Pop, ice cream with all the Reddi-whip you could ever want and pizza, if you're able to stomach it" and "the chance to take home unique SCREAM memorabilia, including a DVD bundle of the first four SCREAM films, Woodsboro High gear, SCREAM (2022) posters and more."

Airbnb will make a donation to Ween Dream, which provides free Halloween costumes to kids in need, timed with the experience.

For those fans who can't make it out to California for the Airbnb, "Scream" scribe Kevin Williamson is also hosting his own online event called "Secrets of SCREAM," with all proceeds benefitting The Trevor Project.

"I'll take you behind the camera to dive deep on the genesis of SCREAM, and share little-known stories from the set of the original movie and our next installment, SCREAM (2022), which will feature a new generation of fresh blood for Ghostface's return to the big screen," Williamson said in a statement.