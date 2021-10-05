Drew Barrymore On That Bill Murray/Lucy Liu Blow Up During Charlie's Angels

The Drew Barrymore Show/Getty

Drew recalled Bill coming to set "in a bad mood."

On Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Drew said she recently reached out to Lucy to support her former costar's claims that she stood up for herself after Bill was "hurling insults" towards her while they were filming a particular scene.

"I got to say, Lucy is out there you right now, talking about her instance with Bill Murray, and I did this whole video and sent it to her to back her up and she was like, 'Nah, I don't need it.'

Although she gave few specific details, Drew then went on to explain her version of the event that has been mired in Hollywood gossip for years.

"Okay, so what really happened was Bill was just in a -- you know comedians can be a little dark sometimes -- and he just came in in a bad mood and what you have to know is how much Lucy stood up for herself and that was the great thing that came out of an unfortunate circumstance."

"She literally said, 'I do not accept that kind of behavior from you.' And we all supported her and backed her up and we moved forward."

On a Los Angeles Times' Asian Enough podcast back in July, Lucy spoke out about the incident, saying Bill started to "sort of hurl insults" at the cast. While she didn't get into specifics of what he said, she claimed "it kept going on and on" and she started to feel like the comments were being directed at her, specifically. "I say, 'I'm so sorry. Are you talking to me?'" she recalled asking Bill. "And clearly he was, because then it started to become a one-on-one communication."

Drew backed up Lucy's recollection on her show, saying Bill's alleged blow-up did begin with a "general" target and then "he zeroed in on [Lucy]." She then went on to say how important it is to respect and support each other in the workplace.

"I respected her then, I respect her now. I am proud of us as a team and a company that we didn't tip toe on the egg shells. We dealt with it right then and there, we were strong and we moved forward and we didn't accept anything less moving forward."

TooFab has reached out to Murray's reps for comment.

As for where Lucy and Bill stand now, Lucy said during the July podcast that she has "nothing against" Bill and has had "perfectly nice" interactions with him since -- but added, "but I'm not going to sit there and be attacked."

Bill did address the incident in a 2009 interview with the Times of London (per EW). At the time, he painted it with a very different brush. "Look, I will dismiss you completely if you are unprofessional and working with me," he said. "When our relationship is professional, and you're not getting that done, forget it."

A production assistant on the film, Shaun O'Banion, also shared his POV on the incident on Twitter back in July as well. He claimed that "no punches were thrown" and Bill later apologized -- but added, "though not entirely sincerely imho."

