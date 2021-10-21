Kristen Bell Recalls Dax Shepard Sucking Out Clogged Milk Duct While Breastfeeding

YouTube

Bell told her husband, "We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."

Kristen Bell revealed when she had "never been more in love" with Dax Shepard -- and it sounds like it was quite the intimate experience.

During the latest episode of "Momsplaining," the star opened up about the special moment while discussing breastfeeding challenges with actress Katie Lowes.

As both mothers had suffered from mastitis -- a painful inflammation of breast tissue caused by a clogged milk duct -- Katie recalled the time Kristen asked husband Dax Shepard for help with the issue.

"I said to my husband, 'I just need you to suck this out,'" Kristen said of Dax in the 2018 footage. "We could talk about it. We could be weird about it, or you could just go ahead and nurse."

Dax apparently was down to help, as Kristen continued, "He pulled it out. He had a cup next to him. He was pulling out and spitting into this cup, and I've never been more in love in my life."

After the throwback video was shown, Katie chimed in about her own husband, actor Adam Shapiro, saying, "Adam has never had to nurse out a clog but he has said numerous times, 'I would do it.'"