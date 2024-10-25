Cher Reveals How It Really Feels Finally Being Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Exclusive)

Getty/Toofab

The music icon also shared how it's been hanging out with AE's son -- who he shares with Amber Rose -- as the blended family posed together for cameras at another event.

While attending a Cirque du Soleil event at the Santa Monica Pier in Los Angeles, the music legend spoke with TooFab about how she feels after the honor after officially joining the Class of 2024 over the weekend.

"It feels good," the 78-year-old told TooFab, before adding, "I mean, you know, they were a little late!"

The "Believe" singer attended the event with boyfriend, Alexander 'AE' Edwards and his five-year-old son Slash, the trio posing together on the red carpet for photographers.

Slash was clearly enjoying the limelight as he smiled from ear to ear for cameras, while Cher looked down and giggled at his poses. When asked by media how much fun she has been having hanging out with AE's son, Cher simply replied, "So much."

While the icon knows a thing or two about performing -- having been in the music industry for over six decades -- she also told media that the Cirque shows leave her speechless. "The first time I saw it [Cirque du Soleil] I couldn't speak, I was just like a kid," she raved.

Cher has been with AE and Slash a lot recently. The duo also supported the icon in Cleveland as she was inducted into The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

While onstage accepting the honor on Oct. 19, the Oscar-winner quipped that it was "easier getting divorced from two men" -- referencing her high-profile splits from her late famous exes Sonny Bono and Gregg Allman -- than it has been getting her induction.

During the ceremony, she sung her 1998 smash hit "Believe" with pop star Dua Lipa, before a solo performance of "If I Could Turn Back Time."

She was formally inducted by actress Zendaya, who honored the star's dedication to fashion by paying tribute to one of her many Bob Mackie outfits.

AE -- a music executive -- and Cher first made headlines when they were photographed holding hands with Cher in November 2022. After they were spotted out in Los Angeles, Cher confirmed their relationship, while also defending their 40-year age gap.

At the time, she hit back at criticism about the relationship on X, formerly Twitter, after she shared a photo of AE to her page. Cher responded to one fan who said they were "immediately suspicious of his intentions towards you" and hoped the singer wasn't being "taken advantage of."

"As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY & What I Know For Sure," she responded. "There Are No Guarantees. Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance. I've Always Taken Chances…It's WHO I Am."

"Haven't You Got Anything Else 2 Do? Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A FK WHAT ANYONE THINKS," she added.