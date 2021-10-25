Kristen Stewart Thinks She's Only Made Five 'Really Good' Films

Getty

"It's a total crapshoot."

Kristen Stewart knows her resume isn't solid gold.

The 31-year-old actress told The Sunday Times in a new interview that she only considers a handful of films on her IMDB page truly great.

"It's a total crapshoot. I've probably made five really good films, out of 45 or 50 films? Ones that I go, 'Wow, that person made a top-to-bottom beautiful piece of work!'", she admitted.

She didn't name all of them, but Stewart told the production she loved being part of "Clouds of Sils Maria'' and "Personal Shopper," which were both directed by Olivier Assayas.

Although Stewart, who will star as Princess Diana in the upcoming "Spencer," only considers a small portion of her films as "really good," she only "regretted saying yes to a couple of films" -- which, again, she didn't name.

"The worst is when you're in the middle of something and know that not only is it probably going to be a bad movie, but we're all bracing until the end," she added.

When asked which of her projects she felt were bad she exclaimed, "No! I'm not a mean person — I'm not going to call people out in public."

Earlier this month, Stewart told Entertainment Weekly that she's been pickier about the projects she chooses to take on now --- something she didn't do earlier on in her career.

"I used to be really intentionally the opposite of precious in terms of choosing projects. For a minute there I was like, 'I'll do f------ anything!'" Stewart continued. "And honestly, it was a good place to be for a minute."