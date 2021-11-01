Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Revealed -- Which OGs Are Returning?

Everett Collection

The Sanderson Sisters won't be the only familiar faces.

Production has officially begun on "Hocus Pocus 2" -- and Disney has officially announced the upcoming sequel's cast!

Of course, all three Sanderson Sisters -- played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy -- will return, with Winifred, Sarah and Mary all planning to wreak havoc around Salem, Massachusetts yet again in the followup to the 1993 Halloween classic.

Also returning: Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Winifred and Sarah's zombie ex.

At this time, it doesn't appear any of the kids from the original -- played by Thora Birch, Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw -- will be back, though we wouldn't count out surprise cameos from all three of them or another announcement confirming their returns later down the line.

Disney also announced that Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt") and Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories") have joined the cast as Becca, Cassie and Izzy, respectively, "three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches."

"Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham, "Veep" alums Tony Hale and Sam Richardson, "Cruel Summer" star Froy Gutierrez, Juju Brener, Nina Kitchen and Taylor Paige Henderson have also joined the film in undisclosed roles.

"It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge," reads an official synopsis. "Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow's Eve."