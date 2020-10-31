Here's What Went Down During the Hocus Pocus Reunion

Everett Collection/NYRP

The stars got back in costume for one night only ... or, at least, until we get a sequel!

The Halloween reunion everyone was waiting for has finally arrived.

On Friday night, the stars of "Hocus Pocus" reassembled for Bette Midler's annual Hulaween event benefitting the New York Restoration Project.

Joining Midler -- who was in costume and fake teeth no less -- for the reunion were her fellow Sanderson Sisters Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Also on board from the movie: Doug Jones all done up as Billy Butcherson, the Dennison kids, played by Omri Katz and Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw as Allison.

NYRP

Hosted by Elvira, the whole thing was presented as a documentary about the search for the Sanderson Sisters, who have been performing in purgatory since the events of the film.

During the doc, viewers learned the sisters are actually the offspring of Merlin and Morgan le Fay, they attended (and were expelled from) Hogwarts and Max is still a virgin, at 44. Him lighting the Black Flame Candle once again awoke the witches.

After a run-in with The Devil (John Stamos, naturally), Winnie was tasked with doing a good deed and -- finally reunited with her sisters -- threw a benefit for the world. The event ended with the three giving us a 2020 rendition of "I Put a Spell on You," before Mariah Carey dropped a few bars of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" to let us know Halloween season is over.

"Halloween's nearly over, so scat! It's my turn!" she shouted at her, slamming her door in her face.

The night's festivities included appearances from Meryl Streep, Jennifer Hudson, Sarah Silverman, a screaming Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Lambert, Martin Short, Billy Crystal dressed as Miracle Max from "The Princess Bride" and Glenn Close -- who was totally unhinged in character as Cruella de Vil.

As it was a one-night only event and a benefit, no videos from the special have yet been officially released.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The reunion comes 27 years after the original, which came on to become a Halloween staple.

Earlier this week, Midler confirmed she, Parker and Najimy have all agreed to appear in a sequel -- and she's even seen an outline of the script.