General Hospital Cast Slams Star Ingo Rademacher Over Transphobic Social Media Posts

ABC

"Shame on you" says trans costar Cassandra James, while Nancy Lee Grahn says Igno is "mercifully" no longer part of the cast and Laura Wright condemns his post.

Ingo Rademacher has been called out for sharing transphobic social media posts by his "General Hospital" costars -- one of whom is also claiming he's been axed from the show.

Over the weekend, Rademacher shared a post from conservative podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey to his Instagram Stories, in which Stuckey misgendered the nation's first openly transgender four-star officer and highest-ranking trans official Dr. Rachel Levine by calling her a "dude" while comparing her to Virginia's conservative Lt. Governor Winsome Sears.

"Hello and welcome to ClownTown, where the dude on the left is an empowering woman, and the woman on the right is a white supremacist," read the post, showing side-by-side photos of the two women.

Trans actress Cassandra James, who joined GH as trans doctor Terry Randolph on the show in 2018, was the first in the cast to speak out against Rademacher for sharing the hateful rhetoric to his page.

Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us. The cis world doesn’t get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence. — Cassandra James (@cassandrajames_) November 8, 2021 @cassandrajames_

"I am aware of a transphobic post shared by a fellow General Hospital actor. Shame on you," she wrote. "You have some serious unlearning and education to do. I feel deeply disappointed that such a public display of ignorance could come from our GH family."

Misgendering trans folks is violence and if you come for one of us, you come for all of us," she continued. "The cis world doesn't get to decide which of us is valuable. I am so proud of the fans for always holding us to a high standard, for calling out transphobia and violence."

Nancy Lee Grahn, who has played Alexis Davis on the show since 1996, was the first of James' costars to offer support -- calling out Ingo directly while retweeting Cassandra's first post.

The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast. Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, @cassandrajames_, & the trans community. https://t.co/pjj6FzEncg — Nancy Lee Grahn (@NancyLeeGrahn) November 8, 2021 @NancyLeeGrahn

"The fellow actor, #IngoRademacher, is mercifully no longer a part of the #gh cast," she claimed. "Transphobia & misgendering are disgusting & should be unacceptable in any industry, including soaps/acting. I stand with my costar, [Cassandra James], & the trans community."

Laura Wright, aka Carly Corinthos, also took a stand on her Instagram Story.

"I am aware of the transphobic post shared by a GH member & I would like to start by saying I am shocked by this action," wrote Wright. "Misgendering trans individuals is dangerous & I want to make it very clear that I do not support this behavior. I stand in support of all trans folks & echo the words of [Cassandra James]."

"As a member of the GH cast I want everyone in the trans community to know we love you and we support you," she added.

really disappointing to see someone from my own gh family adamantly choosing to stand in hatred instead of love and acceptance. trans women are women. period, the end. we fight for lgbtq+ rights in this house. — baby hales (@haleypullos) November 8, 2021 @haleypullos

❤️❤️ Beautiful inside and out. Keep spreading the love. https://t.co/1hxP0kP8Q6 — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) November 8, 2021 @WilliamdeVry1

Haley Pullos and William DeVry also stood by James, with Pullos tweeting it was "really disappointing to see someone from my own gh family adamantly choosing to stand in hatred instead of love and acceptance. trans women are women. period, the end. we fight for lgbtq+ rights in this house."

DeVry, who is no longer on the show, retweeted James and added, "Beautiful inside and out. Keep spreading the love."

TooFab has reached out to reps for GH, James and Rademacher -- as well as DMed him on Instagram -- for comment.

Rademacher hateful Story comes amid a flurry of anti-vaccination posts as well from the actor -- who posted Sunday that he will "stand with you to fight for medical freedom" and shared video of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis supporting anti-vaxx police and first responders facing termination for not getting vaccinated.