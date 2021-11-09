Leonardo DiCaprio to Play Cult Leader Jim Jones

Getty

Leo is on the hunt for that second Oscar.

Leonardo DiCaprio is set to play infamous 70s cult leader Jim Jones, according to reports.

The Oscar-winner is in final talks to take on the role of the People's Temple founder, who was behind the mass Jonestown suicide in November of 1978 that claimed the lives of more than 900 people.

Venom writer and BAFTA nominee Scott Rosenberg wrote the screenplay for "Jim Jones", secured by MGM in what Deadline reports was a seven-figure deal. Rosenberg will also be an executive producer for the project.

Jones created his religious movement in Indianapolis back in 1955, combining elements of Christianity with messages of communism and socialism, and an emphasis on racial equality.

But by 1970, Jones had completely rejected Christianity and openly preached to his followers that he was, in fact, God.

In 1974, he created "Jonestown" in Guyana, recruited believers to live there by advertising it as a socialist paradise free from the shackles of oppression of the U.S. Government.

But in 1978, after his followers gunned down a U.S. delegation sent to investigate rumors of human rights violations, Jones convinced 918 commune members — including 304 children — to drink Flavor Aid laced with cyanide.

It was the single greatest loss of American lives in a deliberate act until September 11, 2001.

The story of Jim Jones has inspired countless books, TV shows, movies and documentaries; most recently in 2018, "Truth and Lies: Jonestown, Paradise Lost" was released on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy and is available for streaming on Hulu.

DiCaprio will also produce the biopic with his production company, Appian Way. The 46-year-old has been Oscar-nominated seven times, and won his first Academy Award, for Best Actor, back in 2016 for his performance in "The Revenant".