12 Stars Who Had No Shame Shooting Their Shot On Social Media

Getty

"But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well?"

Social media has become one of the best places to spark a love connection — and that's true if you're a celebrity too! Even if you don't know someone IRL, you can slide into their DMs or, if you're bold, leave a flirty comment for everyone else to see.

From Lizzo to Demi Lovato, that's exactly what these celebrities did when they decided to shoot their shot in the comment section of another star. While some were pretty straightforward about their intentions, a few were a little more coy with their online flirtations. And no matter how things played out, it was certainly entertaining for fans to watch!

Find out which stars were spotted flirting on social media…

Leonardo DiCaprio may be off the market right now, but that didn't stop Drew Barrymore from recently sending him some love on Instagram. After Leo made a post discussing the Earth's rising temperature, Drew stepped in to thank him for his constant efforts to raise awareness about the global climate crisis.

"Thank you for always have been the pioneer of saving our earth," Drew wrote, adding in another comment, "You should be the only hot one, and not our planet!"

Megan Fox took the chance to shoot her shot when model Adriana Lima shared side-by-side photos of the duo to compare their similar appearance. In the caption, Adriana suggested that she could be Megan's body double in an upcoming movie, as long as they could both use celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta. Meanwhile, Megan had a slightly different idea.

"But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well? 💜 Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu," Megan wrote in the comment section.

Adriana was totally down for the suggestion, writing back, "It's a date see you tonight at Nobu."

Before Kourtney Kardashian made things official with Travis Barker, it definitely seemed like Edgar Ramirez was interested in pursuing the reality star. After Kourtney shared a sexy snap with a question in the caption about Edgar's show "The Undoing," the actor had to respond. He shared Kourtney's post to his own Instagram story, letting her know that he was "all ears" to hear what she had to say about his series.

Things didn't stop there though! Kourtney reposted Edgar's story to her own story, demanding that no one tell her anything about upcoming episodes of "The Undoing." And then, in the final flirty story post, Edgar responded with three emojis - the monkey hiding its face, the monkey covering its ears and the flame emoji.

Noah Centineo and Lily Collins played love interests in ARTY's music video for "Save Me Tonight," but they may have been trying to take things off screen after a flirty online interaction. When Noah shared a series of shirtless snaps from his Calvin Klein campaign, including one where he had stripped down just to his briefs, Lily had to leave a cute comment underneath the photos.

"I never look that good when I lounge," Lily wrote, to which Noah replied, "Oh please" with a flame emoji.

Bella Thorne was once ready to get on one knee for Dove Cameron and the feeling was mutual! Back in 2017, Bella tweeted out a red carpet photo of Dove, writing, "lemme wife you up @DoveCameron." Dove didn't seem to mind the suggestion and quickly wrote back to the fellow Disney Channel star.

"get on a knee and i might letcha," Dove tweeted, adding an emoji of a diamond ring.

Lizzo may have gotten away with no one knowing about her flirty online messaging but she totally outed herself in a hilarious TikTok. In the video, she revealed that she may have accidentally slid into Chris Evans' DMs after a night of drinking. Lizzo sent Chris a few flirty emojis — and it didn't go unnoticed! Chris followed her back and sent a sweet note.

"No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app," Chris joked in his response.

When things didn't look like they were going to work out romantically for Lizzo and Chris Evans, Chet Hanks took his turn to publicly shoot his shot with her. The social media star and son of Tom Hanks took to his Instagram to let Lizzo know he'd love the chance to get to know her.

"@lizzobeeating if it don't work out w captain America im here baby WBS BQS," Chet wrote.

While it's not clear if Lizzo had anything to say about Chet's "White Boy Summer" and "Big Queen Summer," it never hurts to put yourself out there!

Lizzo has another backup plan if things don't come to fruition with her other online flirtations. After sharing a flirty exchange when she met Niall Horan backstage, Niall took to Twitter to confirm that he "absolutely" would not be forgetting their interaction anytime soon. He went on to send her some love and Lizzo took another chance to shoot her shot with the former One Direction member.

"Call me," Lizzo simply wrote back, adding the kissy face emoji.

The two took their flirtation to late night this month, after she was a guest on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" as Niall served as guest host.

Back when Mike Johnson was a contestant on Hannah Brown's season of "The Bachelorette," Demi Lovato let the world know that they were definitely Team Mike. Throughout the season, Demi shared their support for the reality star which eventually turned into some flirty Instagram posts. When Mike was eventually sent home on the show, Demi didn’t hold back their feelings.

"Swing me, kiss me! Boo boo," Demi said in an Instagram story that they captioned, “Mike I accept your rose."

Demi's comments didn't go unnoticed and after Mike wrapped up his run on "Bachelor In Paradise," he began to return Lovato's online flirtations and the duo ended up going out on several dates.

Sarah Paulson has been with her partner Holland Taylor for many years but that doesn't mean she can't appreciate a handsome man! When her writer friend Evan Ross Katz posted about Michael B. Jordan being the "sexiest man alive," Sarah had to chime in the comment section.

"Correct," Sarah commented in agreement with Evan's caption.

Before Nicki Minaj was a married woman, she exchanged some flirty comments with fellow rapper Eminem. When Nicki posted a video rapping a verse about Slim Shady, a fan asked if the pair were dating. Eminem teased with the response, "Girl you know it's true..."

When Nicki discovered Eminem's reply, she took things to the next level, writing back that she thought the couple was keeping their relationship on the DL. "Babe I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I'll talk to you when I get home,” Nicki jokingly wrote.

Chelsea Handler recently got a little flirty in the comment section of Pierce Brosnan's Instagram account. While Pierce has been happily married for over two decades, it never hurts to send someone a compliment!