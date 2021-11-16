Chilling Final Texts Sent by Pregnant Texas Woman Before She was Found Shot Dead

Texas Department of Public Safety/Facebook

Police found a greeting card addressed to her boyfriend — who is now on the run — informing him they were expecting.

A Houston man who'd just been informed by his girlfriend they were expecting a baby is now on the run for her murder.

Kwanmaine Travion Boyd, 25, is wanted for the capital murder of 25-year-old Cavanna Smith, who was found shot dead on October 6. She was 4.5 weeks pregnant.

At around 6.42 AM that morning, Smith sent an unsettling text to her sister from a location near the intersection of Wipprecht Street and Kelley Street — right beside Boyd's home, according to court documents obtained by Click2Houston.

"I'm at this location getting my money if anything happens to me," the message read.

Minutes later, Smith called one of her friends; the friend later told investigators she had answered the call but could not make out who was speaking or what they were saying, as there was a lot of noise on the other end before the call abruptly hung up.

Smith then texted the friend, telling her she'd been kidnapped.

The friend wrote back in disbelief: "Why are you playing? Stop playing with me." But the reply came back: "I'm not I'm in the back of Kwan truck."

The next and final text from Smith's phone, sent at 6:44 AM, read: "He got my money and don't wanna give it to me."

The friend immediately tried calling several times, but all calls went to voicemail.

About ten minutes later, a witness saw Smith arguing with a man, believed to be Boyd, on a street less than three miles from Boyd's home. Smith banged on the back of a passing truck and asked the driver to call 911; but the driver, who said the man was holding a gun, decided not to get out of his vehicle and drove away, the documents show.

Other witnesses say that at around 7 AM, they saw a man shoot Smith in the head, standing over her collapsed body for a moment before fleeing the scene in a white pick-up truck.

Responding officers found her lying in the roadway; she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators moved in on Boyd's apartment, where they found Smith's car parked outside. During a search of the apartment, they found a green greeting card, dated October 3, addressed to "Kwan".

"Kwan, I know this isn't what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!" it read. Next to it were two positive pregnancy tests and an ultrasound bearing Smith's name, police said.

In a nightstand in the bedroom, police say they found a receipt dated September 15 from Academy Sports + Outdoors, which included a 9mm firearm, 9mm 124-grain ammunition and 5.56 x 45mm ammunition — the same ammunition found at the crime scene.

Police have not been able to find Boyd since. His truck was found abandoned at an unoccupied residence on Airport Boulevard the following month, but there was no sign of the owner.

On November 9, he was charged with capital murder, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is described as a Black male, 6' 2" tall, weighing 165 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

He has a rap sheet dating back to 2017, including evading arrest and marijuana possession.

Smith's sister Brittany Wilson told ABC13 the murder happened the same day she showed the ultrasound to the baby's father.

"He shot her like she was a dog, and I wouldn't even do that to a dog," she said. "When you imagine someone would shoot a dog and just leave them like an animal, in the middle of the street."

Wilson said she had attended the ultrasound appointment with her sister the day before she was killed. She said Smith was excited but nervous, and had told Boyd the news.

"He was not happy and said he did not want any more children," Wilson said.

Smith was one of five children; her mother told the outlet she had been intending to back to school to get her master's degree in criminal justice.