Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty Verdict: 'No Words, Just Utter Fury'

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Welcome to the Wild f--kin' West."

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all counts — and Twitter is in uproar.

The teenager was cleared first-degree intentional homicide, 2 counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree attempted intentional homicide, after shooting two people dead and wounding a third with an AR-15 rifle during the Kenosha riots in August 2020.

His lawyers had argued it was in self-defense — and according Friday's verdict — successfully.

Not everybody on Twitter agreed:

There were some from the conservative side of Twitter however, who felt the verdict was the correct one:

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.