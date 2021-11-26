Broadway Icon Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91, Stars React

Getty

Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Neil Patrick Harris and more from Broadway and Hollywood paid tribute to the legend.

Celebrated Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim died at his home on Friday, November 26. He was 91.

According to his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas, speaking to the New York Times, the legendary composer-lyricist died suddenly this morning after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim is easily one of the most prolific Broadway icons ever, with nine Tony Awards to his name, as well as an Oscar for "Sooner of Later (I Always Get My Man)" performed by Madonna in "Dick Tracy," a Pulitzer Prize and eight Grammys.

One of his earliest successes was writing the lyrics for "West Side Story," before doing music and lyrics for shows including "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Company," "Follies," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Sunday In the Park with George," "Into the Woods" and "Assassins" -- many of which were also adapted into films. A new version of "West Side Story" is even due out this December.

Sondheim choking up earlier this year as Colbert tells him how much he means to him. pic.twitter.com/Ar4TbWRBuF — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) November 26, 2021 @HelenKennedy

Back in September, during one of his final public appearances on Stephen Colbert, Sondheim revealed he was working on a new musical with playwright David Ives called "Square One," with Nathan Lane and Bernadette Peters sharing they did a reading of it.

After his death started making headlines, stars from Hollywood and Broadway all took to social media to share their tributes.

I am so so sad to lose my friend Steve Sondheim He gave me so much to sing about ♥️♥️I loved him dearly and will miss him so much Thank you for all the gifts you gave the world Steve♥️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) November 26, 2021 @OfficialBPeters

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021 @AnnaKendrick47

We’ve lost the great #StephenSondheim. The rest is silence. — John Lithgow (@JohnLithgow) November 26, 2021 @JohnLithgow

I met him once for 30 seconds backstage after a production of Merrily We Roll Along. I have never been more tongue tied or star struck. His writing is the singular reason I wanted to be a musical theater actor. No one will ever come close to his genius. RIP Stephen Sondheim. — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (he/him/his) (@jessetyler) November 26, 2021 @jessetyler

Thank the Lord that Sondheim lived to be 91 years old so he had the time to write such wonderful music and GREAT lyrics! May he Rest In Peace🥲🎵 🎶🎵 pic.twitter.com/vshNSdkvpQ — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) November 26, 2021 @BarbraStreisand

Stephen Sondheim was the best there ever was. I don’t know when we will ever have another of his caliber, of his breadth and scope. Just the greatest, a legend, a true titan. Rest In Peace. ❤️ — Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) November 26, 2021 @UzoAduba

Thank you Steve. Thank you. 🙏🏾💔 — Audra McDonald (@AudraEqualityMc) November 26, 2021 @AudraEqualityMc

Stephen Sondheim- thank you for all of the gifts you have given to the theatre. You have been an inspiration to me and it has been a joy working with you, and being in your presence. RIP, you incredible artist!! You will live as long as your songs are sung! #StephenSondheim — Brian Stokes Mitchell (@bstokesmitchell) November 26, 2021 @bstokesmitchell

I loved #StephenSondheim. His music was so complex and haunting. He created some of the most beautiful innovative theatrical masterpieces I have ever experienced. https://t.co/S8X0PIEb6z — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) November 26, 2021 @JenniferTilly

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021 @joshgad

Thank you for everything Mr Sondheim. Speechless. We are so lucky to have what you’ve given the world. https://t.co/jtCOoX3Cyv — Aaron Tveit (@AaronTveit) November 26, 2021 @AaronTveit

The eulogies written won’t cover a quarter of the impact you had on every theatre artist working today.



Your corporeal absence will be felt at the openings of new artists you often attended (including mine—thank you) but you will continue living in so many works.



RIP Sondheim pic.twitter.com/sJEZ4SBNmB — Variety Screenwriter To Watch Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) November 26, 2021 @jeremyoharris

An extraordinary artist is gone. He gifted the world with so many incredible songs, & many performers’ careers were catapulted by the signature, iconic material he wrote for them. May he Rest In Peace. #Sondheim pic.twitter.com/6bB6tOLsRM — Anthony Rapp SAG-AFTRA National & NY Board Member (@albinokid) November 26, 2021 @albinokid

Just posted this last night as I walked into my friend’s house for Thanksgiving. Fuck. 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/q08WntIwXS — billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 26, 2021 @billyeichner

American musical theater has lost a towering giant. Stephen Sondheim's legacy of song and lyric in unparalleled. From West Side Story to Sweenie Todd, from Gypsy to Sunday in the Park with George, there will never be a master like him. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 26, 2021 @GeorgeTakei

i was so blessed to sing for him.

i am so blessed to have known him.

how lucky we all remain.

thank you, steve. 🤍 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 26, 2021 @rachelzegler

I am at a loss. Feels like the end of an era. He did indeed set the standard for the American musical.



Rest well, sir. #StephenSondheim — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) November 26, 2021 @ArianaDeBose

A musical theatre giant has passed away. There will never be another. Rest In Peace King 👑 🙏🏾 https://t.co/ozwbbo9GUp — David Alan Grier (@davidalangrier) November 26, 2021 @davidalangrier

Master. Legend. Icon. I was so privileged to join in 2 standing ovations last week at the opening of Company on Broadway.



Gratitude for the endless inspiration he provided to generations. He changed the world. #rip #stephensondheim 😔 pic.twitter.com/kmpKfooNYg — Wilson Cruz (@wcruz73) November 26, 2021 @wcruz73

RIP to the man who composed the soundtrack of basically the first twenty-five years of my life. And then some. https://t.co/8DEHq8QI7e — roxane gay (@rgay) November 26, 2021 @rgay

Let the endless tributes begin. And dim those mother fucking lights #SondheimForever — Jackie Hoffman (@JackieHoffman16) November 26, 2021 @JackieHoffman16

There’s a place for us

Somewhere a place for us

Peace and quiet and open air

Wait for us

Somewhere~ Stephen Sondheim .. you will live on through your beautiful music.. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/2Cyh3Y0s4R — Loni Love (@LoniLove) November 26, 2021 @LoniLove

Rest In Peace, Stephen Sondheim, and thank you for your vast contributions to musical theater. We shall be singing your songs forever. Oh, my heart hurts… — Lea Salonga (@MsLeaSalonga) November 26, 2021 @MsLeaSalonga

REST IN POWER, MR. SONDHEIM - WOW, WHAT A LEGACY pic.twitter.com/02O00Kmhfs — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) November 26, 2021 @BryanFuller

One of my heroes. The Legend. The man who made me want to sing theatre songs. He's inspired me more than I could ever say with mere words. Rest in prose, maestro. https://t.co/bot2gG2rif — michelle visage (@michellevisage) November 26, 2021 @michellevisage