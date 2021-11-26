Broadway Icon Stephen Sondheim Dead at 91, Stars React

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

Bernadette Peters, Vanessa Williams, Neil Patrick Harris and more from Broadway and Hollywood paid tribute to the legend.

Celebrated Broadway icon Stephen Sondheim died at his home on Friday, November 26. He was 91.

According to his lawyer and friend F. Richard Pappas, speaking to the New York Times, the legendary composer-lyricist died suddenly this morning after celebrating Thanksgiving with friends the day before.

Sondheim is easily one of the most prolific Broadway icons ever, with nine Tony Awards to his name, as well as an Oscar for "Sooner of Later (I Always Get My Man)" performed by Madonna in "Dick Tracy," a Pulitzer Prize and eight Grammys.

One of his earliest successes was writing the lyrics for "West Side Story," before doing music and lyrics for shows including "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," "Company," "Follies," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Merrily We Roll Along," "Sunday In the Park with George," "Into the Woods" and "Assassins" -- many of which were also adapted into films. A new version of "West Side Story" is even due out this December.

Back in September, during one of his final public appearances on Stephen Colbert, Sondheim revealed he was working on a new musical with playwright David Ives called "Square One," with Nathan Lane and Bernadette Peters sharing they did a reading of it.

After his death started making headlines, stars from Hollywood and Broadway all took to social media to share their tributes.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.