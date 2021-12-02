Billie Eilish Admits She 'Lied Again' After Promising To Never Reveal Her Tattoos

Vanity Fair/YouTube

Eilish reveals her three pieces of body art despite her objections a year ago.

The "Happier Than Ever" singer admits that she's changed her mind about keeping her body art to herself.

Billie Eilish sat down for Vanity Fair's "Same Interview, Fifth Year segment" to take part in the publication's annual series where the singer answers the same questions at the same time and on the same date.

In her previous interview back in 2020, the 19-year-old had vowed to never share any tattoos that she had and would get in the future, she had teased fans at the time, "I did get a tattoo but you'll never see it."

During her present interview Eilish admitted to viewers that she had "lied again" and got candid about her body art.

"I have three tattoos, now," the singer revealed and pointed to her chest. "I have one here that says 'Eilish.' Yes, I love myself."

Eilish gestured to the right side of her rib cage and admitted that she had a bigger tattoo, "I have one here — big boy here which is a dragon."

"And then, I just got this a few weeks ago, which is some fairies that are from a book that I had growing up — a little fairy book called 'Fairyopolis'," she concluded her tattoo tour as she revealed the art on her left wrist and down the back of her hand. "They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

Although the Grammy Award winner loves her tattoos, she admitted that her mother was less of a fan when it came to body art in general.

"My mom hates tattoos," she said. "No, I'm not gonna be all tatted up, but I have some more ideas. Right now, I feel pretty satisfied. I feel like in a good zone with them."

However Eilish stated that she's not ready to give up the ink just yet, "Give me a little more time and then I'll get another one."

Despite her willingness to share her ink, the 19-year-old admitted in August that she felt a pressure to share her life with her followers despite her hesitancy to do so.

"I feel conflicted about it," she said. "I don't always want to tell the world intimate details about my life, I don't really want people to know everything about me, but at the same time, I want people to be able to feel seen and heard if they've experienced the same things I have."

"I want to be helpful. I want people to realize that it's OK, that everyone goes through this, You can speak for people who don't have a voice," she stated.