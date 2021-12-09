Peloton Clarifies Role Its Bike Did and Didn't Have in And Just Like That Shocking Death

HBO Max

The first episode of HBO Max's "Sex and the City" sequel series ended with a devastating death that changes everything for the surviving cast.

If you've not yet seen the two-episode premiere of "And Just Like That..." on HBO Max, what are you doing here? Seriously, go check it out. But don't expect "Sex and the City" as you knew it!

Instead, the new sequel series picks up the story many years later to see what happens when the real world crashes into a fairy tale Hollywood ending, like everyone got at the end of the movie sequel.

It turns out life sometimes offers death. And in the case of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, that death hit home and hard. At the end of the pilot episode, after a rigorous workout on his Peloton bike, Big suffered a fatal heart attack.

As fans were processing their grief, Peloton was quickly processing the role their bike may have played in Mr. Big's (Chris Noth) death, and wanting to make sure that people aren't making the direct correlation that engaging in their product and services is dangerous.

Instead, the company's cardiologist, Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, said it's very much the exact opposite, blaming instead Big's penchant for living life to excess. "I'm sure 'SATC' fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack," said Steinbaum, per E! News.

"Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle -- including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks," she continued, pointing out that he was "at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in season 6."

She even went into speculation, talking about Big's unknown family history as another contributing factor. She said that his lifestyle choices and family history were the likely causes of his death. So what about the Peloton bike and that workout?

"Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event," Steinbaum said.

"More than 80% of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable through lifestyle, diet, and exercise modifications," she added. "And while 25% of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable."

She went on to emphasize that it's important to keep track of your numbers as part of a healthy lifestyle, including positive changes in diet and exercise.

"It's always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy," she said. "The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely."

The bottom line for "AJLT" and "SATC" fans is don't blame the bike.