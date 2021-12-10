Selling Sunset's Maya Vander Shares She Had a Stillbirth 38 Weeks Into Pregnancy

Instagram

"Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box."

Maya Vander revealed Friday that she had a stillbirth, 38 weeks into her pregnancy.

"Yesterday was the hardest day of my life. I had a still birth at 38 weeks," the "Selling Sunset" star shared on Instagram. "I always heard of it but never imagined I'll be part of the statistics. Instead of delivering a baby, I get to go home with a memory box ... I do not wish this on anyone."

"What was a regular weekly checkup turned into a nightmare that I never imagine will happen to me," the real estate agent continued.

She added that being in the public eye led to her disclosing what happened so soon after the heartbreaking incident.

"Given I share my pregnancies in the show I knew I'll have to post about this and avoid the 'When is your due date' question," she concluded. "You will always be in our heart baby Mason Miller."

Among the many who left condolences on her post was Tarek El Moussa, who is married to Vander's costar Heather Rae Young. "I'm so sorry maya," he wrote. Young also added, "Maya I love you so much," along with three heart emojis.

Vander revealed her pregnancy back in July, sharing a photo with her husband Dave in which he held his hand over her stomach. "Here we go again ... baby number 3 will be our Christmas/ Chanukah present," she captioned the post.

In November, she shared a pregnancy photo to her page, highlighting her bump in a crochet dress. "The last few months have FLOWN by ... between work, kids, & filming. 🍼🏠✈️ Can’t believe 2022 is almost here & so is baby number 3!!" she wrote at the time. "

The couple are parents to son Aiden, 2, and daughter, Elle, 1.