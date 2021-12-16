Bank Robber Demands $150, Immediately Deposits it Into His Account There

Delaware State Police

He used the ATM outside.

A thief in Delaware stole money from a bank -- and then put it straight back in.

On Saturday morning, Delaware State Police arrested 44-year-old McRoberts Williams after he allegedly demanded $150 from a Wells Fargo Teller, only to immediately go outside and deposit it into his account there via ATM.

According to investigators, the suspect walked into the packed bank wearing camouflage gear with the hood up -- but no mask -- and sporting a noticeable black eye; he approached the 25-year-old clerk and handed her a note which read: "This is a robbery. I need $150."

As the clerk obeyed and counted out the exact amount, he told her "I'm sorry", before walking out with his three-figure haul. She then pressed the emergency distress button.

When police arrived, they didn't have far to look for a suspect matching the description: he was sitting on an exterior staircase not 100 yards from the scene of the heist.

Police still had some detective work to do however; after searching him they found the money had mysteriously disappeared. What they did find on his person however was a Wells Fargo bank card.

Following the clues, investigators soon discovered where he had stashed the swag. Bank records show that immediately after the robbery, he went straight to the ATM at the exterior of the building and deposited the $150 into his account there.

During police interviews, Williams told them he had travelled to Delaware on the exterior of a cargo train, before pulling off the daring hold-up.

Per the probable cause affidavit obtained by The Smoking Gun, he also told them that his mind is currently being controlled by a third party via an implant located somewhere in his body.

Williams was charged with 2nd degree felony robbery, and detained at Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on a $6,000 cash bond.