Japan's Anna From Frozen Dead At 35 After Hotel Fall

Instagram/Everett

Police believe the actress committed suicide or fell by accident.

Japanese actress and singer Sayaka Kanda has died at the age of 35 after falling from a high-rise hotel in northern Japan.

As reported by Kyodo News, per Kanda's office, Kanda -- who voiced the character of Anna in the Japanese dub of Disney's "Frozen" -- was discovered at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday afternoon lying in an outdoor area located on the 14th floor of the 22-story hotel where she was staying at in Sapporo, a city in Hokkaido, Japan.

Kanda was later pronounced dead at a hospital. According to Kyodo News, police believe she committed suicide or fell by accident. They have ruled out out foul play.

On Saturday afternoon, Kanda didn't appear at Sapporo theater for her performance in the musical "My Fair Lady," however, she showed up at Friday's rehearsal, producers said, per Kyodo News.

Kanda's agency confirmed her death on her website.

"I would like to report to everyone who has supported Sayaka Kanda so far. Kanda Sayaka (35 years old) died suddenly at 9:40 pm on December 18, 2021. We are very sorry to give such a report to all the fans who supported us and all the people who took care of us. We are still unable to accept her passing and are trying to cope with it. We are currently investigating the detailed situation, but we kindly ask the media to refrain from interviewing relatives or posting articles by speculation," Mitsuhisa Kamoike, CEO of L'aube Inc, said in a statement, per Variety.

On Tuesday, her agency shared a new statement on her website, noting that they "accept our responsibility for not being able to protect Kanda."

Kanda -- who had been starring in musicals for over a decade -- was set to next be seen in the musical "Galaxy Express 999" in April.

She was previously married from 2017 to 2019.