Watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Surprise Mom with New Car on Christmas

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was feeling extra jolly this holiday season when it came to showing appreciation for his mother, Ata Johnson.

The wrestler-turned-actor revealed his pricey Christmas present for his mama in an Instagram post on Saturday night, showing Ata opening her eyes in front of a brand new white Cadillac with a red bow on top. She immediately burst into tears, hugging her son, while his younger daughters Tiana and Jasmine, as well as wife Lauren Hashian, watched on.

Additional photos he shared show Ata checking out her new wheels from inside, clearly overcome with emotion.

"This one felt good. Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today," Johnson captioned the post. "She was shocked. She got a few good ugly cries in. Then once her grand babies joined her inside the car. She was overcome with pure joy joy."

"Hell, even Hobbs, my dog wanted to peep the whip with his new Christmas chicken," he added, referring to a photo of the family pooch trying to bring a toy into the vehicle.

"I'm so grateful I can do this kinda stuff for my mom, who's had one helluva life. I don't take any of it for granted. Neither does she," he concluded. "Merry Christmas ma, enjoy your new ride!!! And your Elvis records. We love you.You deserve a lot more."

This isn't the first time Johnson has surprised his mother with an extravagant gift.

In 2018, he showed a video of her opening up a "Golden Ticket," which allowed her to "choose any home she wants - anywhere she wants."