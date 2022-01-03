Newborn Found Abandoned in Box in Freezing Alaska With Heartbreaking Note

Facebook

"They NEVER wanted to do this to me."

An Alaskan woman found a heartbreaking package left by her mailbox on New Year's Day: an abandoned newborn.

Roxy Lane emerged from her home in Fairbanks on the frigid morning of January 1 to find a box containing some blankets; underneath she was stunned to discover a baby boy, just hours old.

On top was a note that read: "please help me!!!"

"I was born today on December 31 2021 6am. I was born 12 weeks premature. My mom was 28 weeks when she had me."

"My parents and grandparents don't have food or money to raise me. They NEVER wanted to do this to me. My parents lived on Cormorant St.. My mom is so sad to do this.

"Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn."

Temperatures in the area had dropped as low as 1 degree.

Alaska State Troopers confirmed to KTOO the baby had been found abandoned. The child was taken to a nearby hospital and was deemed to be in good health.

Sharing her heartbreaking discovery in a Facebook post that has been viewed 34k times, Roxy asked people not to rush to judgement of the parents.

"Today I found an abandoned newborn in a cardboard at the row of mailboxes by my house," she wrote. "I've been processing my feelings all day and running through all the different scenarios and reasons, with my bf and family, as to why something like this could have happened. I wanted to share some thoughts."

She pointed out that Alaska, like all US states, has Safe Haven laws that allow parents to relinquish newborns, at hospitals, fire stations and police stations, no questions asked; she mused that because the law was "relatively new (adopted in 2008)", that young people might not be aware of it.

"I hope the mother gets the help she might need. I doubt they could have afforded to take her to the hospital and she may be in need of medical attention," Roxy wrote. "Please, someone knows this new mom, check on her! She might be in a desperate situation, feeling abandoned herself. We don't know, there could be a whole backstory here behind closed doors."

Despite working herself as a volunteer to help those in need, Roxy said she'd "been thanked and called an angel more times this week than ever before at my job."

"Clearly, someone in our community felt so lost and hopeless that they made probably the hardest choice of their lives to leave that innocent life on the side of the road with nothing but some blankets and a name. But she named him! There's some love there, even if she made a terrible decision," she said.