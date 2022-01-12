This Is How Vinny Guadagnino's Mom Reacted When He Sold His Staten Island Home (Exclusive)

MTV

"Italian moms are definitely masters at guilt."

As "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" celebrates its monumental 100th episode this week, star Vinny Guadagnino is marking a milestone of his own: Selling his Staten Island home.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Thursday's new hour, the mama's boy visits his mom to break the news that his new permanent address will be on the West Coast.

"Today, I'm visiting my mom because I need to tell her I sold my house on Staten Island," he explains in a confessional, showing up to her place with some Sephora goodies in a likely attempt to butter her up before dropping a bomb on her.

"Remember I told you I was thinking about putting the house up for sale? Now that I got the L.A. house, I don't really need two houses," he tells her. "So I put the house up for sale and it sold."

In a confessional he says that "Italian moms are definitely masters at guilt," before she proves his point. "You sold the house? Who's in L.A., Vin? The view, you have a view," she tells him. "This is your home, Vin. Everybody's here. But I know that you don't like to be away from your family."

"My family is here, but right now my address is in California," he says, before she quickly adds, "For now." Vinny then says he believes his mom, "deep down," is happy for him -- before she starts to see the silver lining in his move.

"Now you don't have a place to stay on Staten Island. So temporarily, when you come back, you stay with me. Alright?" she says, not really asking. "You come and you live with me. I'll see you more now than I did before. Cooking again. Laundry again. Watching the news again together. Now that I think about it, I'm glad you sold the house."

"Now when you come home, you come home!"

In the 100th episode, Deena Nicole Cortese will go on a "meatball day" with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Angelina Pivarnick is "fed up" (probably with her husband) and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino hopes to bring Baby Romeo home from the hospital.