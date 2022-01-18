Machine Gun Kelly Designed Megan Fox's Ring to Hurt, Claims Proposal Was Filmed with Phone Leaning on Cup

Getty

The musician claims he filmed their viral proposal using only his phone leaning on a cup, despite three different camera angles and a perfectly edited final cut.

Machine Gun Kelly is trying to pull a fast one on everyone, downplaying the clearly elaborate setup created to capture the moment he proposed to Megan Fox. He also details how he designed the engagement ring to hurt in a new interview with Vogue.

During the joint interview, Fox suggested that she somehow wasn't aware that their proposal video had gone viral. "Are you aware of it?" she asked MGK. "I don't really look at social media or anything, so I don't know."

MGK then explained that the video was released to "control the narrative," rather than having the story come out when someone notices the ring on Fox's finger and snaps a picture of it.

Fox said she had no idea that it had gone viral and MGK said he didn't expect it, as if neither was aware that their entire relationship had been celebrity media fodder for months already and they'd already seen the furor over pals Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian getting engaged.

Nevertheless, that wasn't even the hardest part of his statement to believe, as he went on. "I just recorded it on my cell phone," he said. "And it wasn’t like we had photographers or anything. It was just like me setting my phone against a cup."

We'll just embed the video here for all you junior sleuths to do the deep dive digging we did ... by watching it.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Did you see it? It was real subtle so you had to be paying attention. Yes, we're being sarcastic. There were three very distinctly different camera angles, one on either side of the couple and one over MGK's shoulder to capture Fox's reaction.

On top of that, the video was expertly edited and spliced for seamless action even as we cut from one shot to the other ... so maybe one of those angles was his camera leaning on a cup, but that was professionally edited and staged.

Kelly was just as casual in selecting Fox's ring, in that he was meticulously involved in its conception and design through to execution. In the case of the ring, he even proudly added one little detail that literally "hurts."

"The concept is that the ring can come apart to make two rings," he explained of the combination of a diamond and sapphire (their birth rings). "When it’s together, it’s held in place by a magnet. ... And then it forms an obscure heart."

Then, showing the interviewer a special feature of the ring, he noted. "The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts."

"Love is pain," he exclaimed. For the couple that says they drank each other's blood as part of getting engaged, there is no part of this that should be a surprise.